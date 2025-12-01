GOLD/FOREX
UAE
UAE

UAE National Day celebrations light up the nation in a grand display of pride

Nationwide celebrations have already begun, filling the UAE with pride and festive spirit

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
The 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations swept across the UAE with vibrant displays of joy, pride and national unity. Government buildings, public spaces and shopping centres glowed with UAE flags and festive décor, fostering a sense of patriotism across all emirates. The Sharjah Museums Authority also marked the UAE’s 54th Union Day with special activities and community events.
Sharjah Museums Authority
1/13
A spectacular air display features at the celebration for 181 grooms from the Al Ain region at Al Jahili Fort. The group wedding is part of Eid Al Etihad festivities and supports the Year of the Family 2026, celebrating Emirati unity and heritage.
WAM
2/13
Dubai Customs celebrated the 54th Eid Al Etihad. by organizing national events at its headquarters and customs centers, reflecting the values ​​of loyalty, belonging and the spirit of the Union among the department’s employees.
WAM
3/13
The celebrations reflect the nation’s remarkable achievements, its humanitarian values, and its standing as a model of progress, inspiring residents and visitors alike. Above, Al Ain Municipality has completed its preparations to celebrate the 54th Eid Al Etihad. by implementing and operating decoration works in the streets and squares of the Al Ain region.
WAM
4/13
Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, joins participants in a mountain walk atop Jebel Jais to celebrate the 54th Union Day, drawing a large turnout across all age groups.
WAM
5/13
Zayed Authority for People of Determination has released a national artistic work on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, performed by People of Determination. The work conveys their sincere love for the nation, loyalty to the leadership, and commitment to active participation in national life.
WAM
6/13
A festive atmosphere fills the UAE as buildings, streets and public spaces glow with flags and lights for the 54th Eid Al Etihad.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
7/13
The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior, organized the Union Day march on Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah on the occasion of the country’s celebrations of the 54th Eid Al Etihad.
WAM
8/13
Ajman Police marked the 54th Union Day with a national celebration featuring a military parade, joined by civil defense, local authorities and a large crowd of citizens and residents.
WAM
9/13
Maritime parade and musical evenings light up Khorfakkan’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations
10/13
Iqbal Hatboor, a native of Kasaragod, India, prepares to bring a golden glow to the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebration as he arrives in a gold-plated luxury car adorned with a golden portrait of Sheikh Hamdan.
11/13
Patriotic spirit filled the University of Sharjah as students and faculty marked the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad with cultural shows and festive celebrations.
12/13
Students at the University of Wollongong in Dubai celebrate UAE National Day with tradition, talent and community energy.
University of Wollongong in Dubai.
13/13
As part of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation, the General Secretariat of the Khalifa Educational Award participated in the UAE’s 54th National Day celebrations.
WAM
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE National Day

