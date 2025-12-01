Enjoy fireworks, parades, and heritage displays without spending extra
Dubai: Wondering how to spend the long-weekend break? Global Village offers a mix of entertainment, cultural experiences, and shopping that everyone can enjoy. While entry is paid, visitors can take advantage of plenty of free shows, activities, and Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day) celebrations, making it perfect even on a tight budget.
From December 1 to 3 at 9pm, Global Village lights up the sky with a breathtaking fireworks display in the colours of the UAE flag. On December 1 and 2, a UAE-themed drone show follows the fireworks, offering a unique spectacle that blends cutting-edge technology with national pride.
The Main Stage hosts ‘From the Desert to the Stars’, a theatrical dance operetta running twice daily from December 1 to 3. This production celebrates the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, showcasing unity through storytelling, artistic choreography, and cultural performances.
The UAE Pavilion blends Emirati heritage with modern elegance. Its striking façade features wind towers, golden coffee pots, camels, and a dhow boat, symbolising innovation and tradition. Inside, guests can:
Watch skilled artisans at work
Sample authentic Emirati flavours
Explore the Heritage Village, celebrating Emirati traditions, craftsmanship, and hospitality
Across the park, ten cultural installations provide unique photo opportunities and a deeper appreciation of the UAE’s heritage.
Traditional Harbiya dance performances take place December 1 and 2 from 5.45pm to 9.30pm at Arabian Square, Happiness Street, Falcom, and the Main Stage, offering an authentic cultural experience for all visitors.
Global Village introduces the new Gardens of the World, a lush attraction stretching from the Egypt Pavilion to the Iran Pavilion. This tranquil space features exotic flowers and landmark icons from around the globe, ideal for family strolls, photos, and relaxation.
To mark three decades of wonder, the 30 Seasons of Wonders Parade showcases a vibrant fusion of colour, lights, music, and performance. The parade runs three days a week (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday) after Maghreb prayer, with two runs per day, bringing global cultural storytelling to life.
Visit the upgraded Dragon Lake, home to the Guinness World Record for the largest underwater display screen. The new screens and six laser shows feature dazzling visual effects, fire, and animations, making it a must-see spectacle.
In front of the Main Stage, the Light Show combines LED and ambient lighting effects with music and festoon lights, creating a magical evening experience for families and friends.
• Buy online or at ticket counters — online purchase is recommended to avoid queues (official website: globalvillage.ae).
• Weekday ticket: Dh25 per person (Sunday–Thursday, excluding public holidays).
• Any Day entry: Dh35 per person.
• Free entry for People of Determination, seniors above 65, and children under three.
• Opening hours: 4pm to 12am (Sunday – Wednesday) and 4pm to 1am (Thursday – Saturday)
Tip: While entry is paid, these events, performances, and shows inside the park are free to enjoy.
