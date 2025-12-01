GOLD/FOREX
UAE National Day 2025: How to enjoy Global Village for free this Eid Al Etihad

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Experience shows, parades, and heritage displays without extra spending this Eid Al Etihad.
Dubai: Wondering how to spend the long-weekend break? Global Village offers a mix of entertainment, cultural experiences, and shopping that everyone can enjoy. While entry is paid, visitors can take advantage of plenty of free shows, activities, and Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day) celebrations, making it perfect even on a tight budget.

1. Watch fireworks and UAE-themed drone shows

From December 1 to 3 at 9pm, Global Village lights up the sky with a breathtaking fireworks display in the colours of the UAE flag. On December 1 and 2, a UAE-themed drone show follows the fireworks, offering a unique spectacle that blends cutting-edge technology with national pride.

2. Experience ‘From the Desert to the Stars’

The Main Stage hosts ‘From the Desert to the Stars’, a theatrical dance operetta running twice daily from December 1 to 3. This production celebrates the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, showcasing unity through storytelling, artistic choreography, and cultural performances.

3. Explore heritage and culture at the UAE Pavilion

The UAE Pavilion blends Emirati heritage with modern elegance. Its striking façade features wind towers, golden coffee pots, camels, and a dhow boat, symbolising innovation and tradition. Inside, guests can:

  • Watch skilled artisans at work

  • Sample authentic Emirati flavours

  • Explore the Heritage Village, celebrating Emirati traditions, craftsmanship, and hospitality

Across the park, ten cultural installations provide unique photo opportunities and a deeper appreciation of the UAE’s heritage.

4. Emirati Harbiya dance performances

Traditional Harbiya dance performances take place December 1 and 2 from 5.45pm to 9.30pm at Arabian Square, Happiness Street, Falcom, and the Main Stage, offering an authentic cultural experience for all visitors.

5. Discover the Gardens of the World

Global Village introduces the new Gardens of the World, a lush attraction stretching from the Egypt Pavilion to the Iran Pavilion. This tranquil space features exotic flowers and landmark icons from around the globe, ideal for family strolls, photos, and relaxation.

6. Celebrate with the 30 Seasons of Wonders Parade

To mark three decades of wonder, the 30 Seasons of Wonders Parade showcases a vibrant fusion of colour, lights, music, and performance. The parade runs three days a week (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday) after Maghreb prayer, with two runs per day, bringing global cultural storytelling to life.

7. Dragon Lake Laser Show

Visit the upgraded Dragon Lake, home to the Guinness World Record for the largest underwater display screen. The new screens and six laser shows feature dazzling visual effects, fire, and animations, making it a must-see spectacle.

8. Light Show

In front of the Main Stage, the Light Show combines LED and ambient lighting effects with music and festoon lights, creating a magical evening experience for families and friends.

Global Village tickets and timings

• Buy online or at ticket counters — online purchase is recommended to avoid queues (official website: globalvillage.ae).
• Weekday ticket: Dh25 per person (Sunday–Thursday, excluding public holidays).
• Any Day entry: Dh35 per person.
• Free entry for People of Determination, seniors above 65, and children under three.
• Opening hours: 4pm to 12am (Sunday – Wednesday) and 4pm to 1am (Thursday – Saturday)

Tip: While entry is paid, these events, performances, and shows inside the park are free to enjoy.

