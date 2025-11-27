GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed orders release of 2,025 prisoners ahead of 54th UAE National Day

The amnesty is the largest in the emirate's history

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 2, 025prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the 54th UAE National Day.

Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, said that Sheikh Mohammed’s order to pardon 2,025 inmates from correctional institutions is the largest in the emirate’s history. The pardon comes in conjunction with a cherished national occasion, reaffirming the noble values upon which the Union was founded, and which grow stronger by the day.

He said the pardon reflects His Highness’s keenness to give the pardoned inmates an opportunity to return to the right path and reintegrate into a society that has never ceased to uphold the values on which the nation launched its blessed journey, within a clear framework of respect for the law and adherence to its provisions, principles that form the foundation for the advancement and prosperity of civilised societies.

Al Humaidan further said Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has commenced the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order.

