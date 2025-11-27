GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE President pardons 2,937 inmates ahead of 54th Union Day

2,937 inmates to be released on Union Day

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 2,937 inmates from correctional institutions in the UAE on the occasion of the country’s 54th Union Day celebrations.


The pardon reflects his keenness to provide the released inmates with an opportunity to begin a new chapter in their lives and reintegrate with their families and communities.


The relevant authorities have been instructed to initiate the necessary procedures to ensure that those covered by the pardon can return to their families as soon as possible.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE National Day

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi with the other rulers of emirates, government representatives and media listen to the British diplomat as he reads the content of the document during the proclamation of union and the declaration of independence.

Eid Al Etihad: 7 key facts behind the UAE’s formation

5m read
UAE President lauds community engagement efforts

UAE President lauds community engagement efforts

2m read
12th Flag Garden opens in Dubai for National Month 2025

12th Flag Garden opens in Dubai for National Month 2025

2m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President, EU Council President discuss UAE-EU CEPA

1m read