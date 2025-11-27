Five-day mega sale offers up to 90% off across 500 brands in Dubai
Dust off your comfiest shoes and get planning. The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) kicks off tomorrow in Dubai – which means it’s time to spot and identify and buy.
While it’s being called a three-day special, this year, the sale will last for the entire duration of the 54th Eid Al Etihad holidays. That’s all the way from Nov 28 to Dec 2.
As for what’s so super about this sale – plan carefully and you’ll find yourself getting up to 90 per cent off across brands. The discounts are available across 500 brands and 2,000 stores.
The sale is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). And this year, the first 24 hours will make all the different to your haul.
Dubai Festival City Mall is hosting a 24-hour sale from 10am tomorrow (Nov 28), where you’ll find unbeatable offers, exclusive deals, laser displays, and live entertainment to keep you engaged as you shop your fill.
If you are one of first 500 shoppers at Dubai Festival City Mall tomorrow, you’ll get a goodie bag from Kiehl’s, Watsons, and Bath & Body Works.
BLUE loyalty programme members, you will get 10X points all day on spends of Dh1,000 or more.
Between 3pm and 10pm, you can expect flash sales.
Between 10pm and 11pm, popular Virgin Radio presenters will bring the energy. There’ll be interactive competitions and surprise giveaways.
From 11am-9am: If you spend Dh300, you’ll find yourself in the running for a brand-new Toyota Urban Cruiser and the first 500 who enter this draw, well, they get an additional goodie bag.
On Nov 29, the mall will return to regular hours – but the 3DSS will still be active across fashion, beauty, electronics, homeware, lifestyle, and more.
Adding to the excitement, City Centre Deira is rolling out a special 30th Anniversary “Shop & Win” promotion, giving shoppers the chance to win 30,000 SHARE points every day and drive away with a brand-new JAECOO J8.
