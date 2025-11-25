Explore Emirati heritage and enjoy fireworks as Global Village celebrates Eid Al Etihad
Dubai: As the ultimate go-to destination for Eid Al Etihad, Global Village is inviting guests to celebrate unity and heritage through a curated selection of Emirati-inspired retail and culinary experiences from November 27 to December 3, 2025.
From artisanal crafts and traditional attire to authentic local cuisine, guests can enjoy a full celebration of culture and creativity for the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad. Here are the top things to do during National Day at Global Village.
Operated by the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the ‘971 from the Community’ Pavilion highlights Emirati talent through handmade goods and innovative homegrown brands. It celebrates entrepreneurship, craftsmanship, and traditions deeply rooted in Emirati culture.
• At Ghars Centre for Social Empowerment, guests can admire and purchase beautifully handcrafted bags and clutches made from palm leaves — each piece reflecting the traditional Emirati art of weaving.
• BY.SHHK offers rich Emirati bukhoor and perfumes, with elegant scents perfect for Eid Al Etihad festivities.
The UAE Pavilion captures the spirit of Emirati heritage, blending tradition with modern elegance. Its façade features wind towers, golden coffee pots, camels, and a dhow boat, enhanced by blue wave motifs and an elegant arching roof symbolising innovation. Inside, guests can watch artisans at work and explore Emirati flavours.
• VIP Local Dress showcases Eid Al Ittihad-inspired apparel, including kids’ vests embroidered with the UAE flag, plus themed shawls and pins.
• Ombre Dubai presents traditional dresses for little girls alongside contemporary outfits inspired by Eid Al Etihad.
The Heritage Village offers a glimpse into Emirati tradition, craftsmanship, and hospitality, providing memorable moments that celebrate the nation’s past.
• Al Zahba Shop specialises in traditional Mukhawars crafted with classic fabrics.
• At Saharet Al Bait, guests can browse delicate Thoubs and Shayla sets made from fine tulle lace, perfectly complementing Mukhawar styles.
With graceful arches and domes, the Khalifa Foundation Pavilion promotes Emirati elegance and Islamic heritage while supporting emerging entrepreneurs. Products range from fashion to home essentials and accessories.
• Art By Alia offers unique home décor and gifts inspired by the Eid Al Etihad theme, reflecting Emirati artistry.
• Al Aaliah l’lexseswarat features traditional Emirati thoubs and embroidered clothing in vibrant colours for younger female guests.
Guests can enjoy a range of Emirati flavours to complement their shopping experience.
• Emirati food kiosks serve classics such as Harees, Luqaimat, and Rgaag bread, offering the true taste of local cuisine.
• At Yaryoor, guests can try Jasheed, a traditional Emirati delicacy served with fragrant rice that reflects the UAE’s coastal heritage.
From December 1 to 3 at 9pm, Global Village hosts a breathtaking fireworks display illuminating the sky in the colours of the UAE flag. On December 1 and 2, UAE-themed drone shows take place after the fireworks, offering a captivating spectacle that blends technology with national pride.
Since opening in 1997, it has welcomed over 100 million guests, with Season 29 alone setting a record 10.5 million visitors.
For Season 30, the theme is ‘A More Wonderful World’ and it features 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, 3,500+ shopping outlets, 250+ dining options, 450 performers in 40,500 shows and over 200 rides and games at Carnaval.
• Buy online or at ticket counters — online purchase is recommended to avoid queues (official website: globalvillage.ae).
• Weekday ticket: Dh25 per person (Sunday–Thursday, excluding public holidays).
• Any Day entry: Dh35 per person.
• Free entry for People of Determination, seniors above 65, and children under three.
• Opening hours: 4pm to 12am.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox