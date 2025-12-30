Dubai: From sky-high records to global recognition, the UAE has wrapped up 2025 with a string of impressive milestones. The nation has cemented its position as a world leader in hospitality, innovation, infrastructure, and humanitarian efforts. Whether breaking Guinness World Records, leading in artificial intelligence adoption, or earning top spots in global rankings, the UAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence and progress. Here's a roundup of the year's most notable achievements that have put the UAE firmly on the world map.