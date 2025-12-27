Dubai: UAE’s cultural and knowledge achievements in 2025

The UAE contributed to heritage restoration in Mosul under the Revive the Spirit of Mosul initiative, allocating US$50.4 million for the reconstruction of al-Nuri Mosque, Al-Hadba Minaret, and other historic churches. In 2025, four new elements were inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, including Al Ayyala, Al Bisht, the bridal procession, and kohl as joint Arab files.