Dubai: UAE’s cultural and knowledge achievements in 2025

UAE celebrates cultural milestones and global recognition in 2025
The UAE marked a year of notable cultural and knowledge milestones in 2025, reinforcing national identity, developing the cultural sector, safeguarding heritage, and consolidating its global reputation in creativity, arts, and knowledge.
Federal and local initiatives included high-quality cultural programs, museum openings, significant archaeological discoveries, and a strengthened international cultural presence.
The Sheikh Zayed Farm in Al Khawaneej was approved as the UAE’s third national site, joining Dar Al Etihad and Argoub Al Sedirah, recognising its historical role in the Union’s formation. The Cabinet approved drafting a federal law on cultural heritage to protect, document, preserve, and promote the UAE’s cultural assets, encourage study, enhance cultural exchange, and ensure sustainability.
The Ministry of Culture launched the National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage, aiming to safeguard architectural identity. The Cabinet also approved a general policy for the civilisation sector to enhance dialogue and reinforce shared national values.
An Emiri decree established the Sharjah Creative Quarter, providing a platform for innovative projects and strengthening Sharjah’s role as a hub for knowledge and creativity. The Emirates Council for Balanced Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, launched programs to support creatives and artisans, including 20 creative projects, training cultural ambassadors, and developing markets for traditional crafts.
2025 saw the inauguration of several museums: teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and Dubai Museum of Art (DUMA). These institutions narrate the UAE’s history from deep roots to modern renaissance and expand its cultural landscape.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi revealed the first Iron Age cemetery in Al Ain, with over 100 burial sites and artefacts shedding light on a previously unknown period. Excavations on Al Ghallah Island in Umm Al Qaiwain uncovered a site four times larger than earlier estimates, including a unique dugong-bone stone platform, pearls, and evidence of advanced Neolithic economic and social activity.
The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025 drew over 400,000 visitors, while the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair welcomed more than 1.4 million attendees, maintaining its status as the world’s largest in publishing rights trade. The Arab Reading Challenge continued its global impact with over 163 million participants since inception, receiving a Dh500 million endowment from Sobha Group to expand its reach.
The UAE contributed to heritage restoration in Mosul under the Revive the Spirit of Mosul initiative, allocating US$50.4 million for the reconstruction of al-Nuri Mosque, Al-Hadba Minaret, and other historic churches. In 2025, four new elements were inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, including Al Ayyala, Al Bisht, the bridal procession, and kohl as joint Arab files.
The UAE was elected Vice-President of the General Conference of UNESCO, with Emirati poet Ahmed bin Sulayem and United Arab Emirates University included in the organisation’s commemorations programme for 2026–2027.
