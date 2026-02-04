This new outdoor space is more than just a pathway between museums
Saadiyat Island has quietly opened one of Abu Dhabi’s most beautiful new outdoor lifestyle spots a pedestrian promenade that connects Louvre Abu Dhabi directly to the Natural History Museum, and links several of the island’s most important cultural landmarks in one scenic walk.
Set in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District, this new outdoor space is more than just a pathway between museums. It’s a destination in itself. The walk offers striking views of the surrounding architecture, calm landscaped areas, and multiple angles overlooking the Louvre, the Natural History Museum, and nearby cultural institutions, turning a simple stroll into a full experience.
Adding even more life to the promenade is the opening of three new cafés, making this cultural walk the perfect place to stop, sit, and enjoy the atmosphere:
Brooki: Already famous for its cookies, Brooki brings its playful concept to Saadiyat with a colorful space that feels fun, casual, and perfect for a sweet break during your walk.
FLTR: Known especially for its bagels and specialty coffee, FLTR is the go-to stop for something savory, quick, and high-quality in a beautifully minimalist setting.
Como Lounge: A more relaxed and elegant stop, Como Lounge focuses on desserts, alongside coffee and light bites, making it ideal for a slow afternoon treat with a view.
Together, these cafés transform the museum walk into a full lifestyle experience start at the Louvre, stroll towards the Natural History Museum, stop for cookies, bagels, or dessert, and enjoy one of the most scenic cultural walks in Abu Dhabi.
Saadiyat is no longer just a place you visit for exhibitions it’s becoming a place you go to spend the day.
