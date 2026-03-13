GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi expands autonomous taxi services on Yas Island

Abu Dhabi strengthens smart transport with expanded driverless taxis.

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Expansion marks another step in Abu Dhabi’s smart mobility vision.
The Integrated Transport Centre, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has expanded commercial operations of Level 4 autonomous taxis on Yas Island, marking another step in the emirate’s push toward smart and sustainable mobility. The initiative is being implemented under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council.

The expanded operations are being delivered in collaboration with Apollo Go, a subsidiary of Baidu, with Autogo serving as the local operator. The addition of Autogo strengthens Abu Dhabi’s autonomous mobility ecosystem by increasing operator diversity and enhancing operational readiness.

Officials said the move follows successful testing and pilot operations on Yas Island, allowing the service to transition fully into commercial operations for Level 4 autonomous vehicles. 

Future expansion across Abu Dhabi

Authorities confirmed that the autonomous taxi service will gradually expand beyond Yas Island to include:

  • Al Reem Island

  • Al Maryah Island

  • Al Saadiyat Island

Passengers can request rides through the AutoGo mobile application, available on both Android and Apple app stores.

Supporting smart and sustainable transport

The Integrated Transport Centre said the expansion highlights Abu Dhabi’s efforts to develop a smart mobility ecosystem, supported by robust regulatory and operational frameworks that ensure the safe and efficient commercial deployment of Level 4 autonomous vehicles.

Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at Abu Dhabi Mobility, said introducing another operator marks a major step in strengthening the emirate’s smart transport ecosystem and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for advanced technologies.

Public access and future mobility

According to Waleed Alblooshi, Vice President of Strategy at K2, the launch phase will include free rides, allowing residents and visitors to experience autonomous mobility as a practical transport option before the next phase of wider commercial operations.

Authorities say the initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to innovation, integration, and sustainability, while strengthening partnerships with global technology leaders to deliver safer and more efficient mobility solutions.

