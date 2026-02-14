Safety first: Dubai air taxi expansion to follow strict benchmarks

Limited flights at first as RTA tests safety, reliability and operational readiness
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has said the planned expansion of Dubai’s air taxi service will depend on strict operational benchmarks, including safety, reliability and customer satisfaction, as the city prepares to launch commercial flights before the end of 2026.
Under a phased rollout, the authority will initially limit daily flights, operating hours and passenger capacity. The aim is to test real-world performance and ensure stable operations before expanding routes and services. Future growth will be guided by field data and measurable results rather than fixed timelines.
The project marks a major step in integrating urban air mobility into Dubai’s public transport network. RTA said the air taxi service is designed to ease congestion, cut travel times and support the city’s ambition to lead in smart and sustainable transport.
The first phase will cover four key locations: Dubai International Airport, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah. These areas were chosen for their economic and tourism importance, as well as expected demand. RTA said the service could significantly reduce travel time between some of the city’s busiest districts, offering a premium option for residents and visitors.
The commercial rollout remains subject to comprehensive regulatory, technical and operational requirements, coordinated with relevant authorities to ensure the highest safety and efficiency standards.
A key milestone was reached in June 2025 when the operator conducted the first fully electric aircraft test flight in Dubai, helping validate infrastructure readiness and build confidence in the system.
The aircraft, known as the Joby air taxi, is designed for vertical take-off and landing, allowing it to operate in dense urban areas. It has a range of up to 160km and a top speed of 320km/h. Fully electric and emission-free during operation, it is quieter than conventional helicopters, making it more suitable for city use.
The service will form part of an integrated, multimodal transport network. Take-off and landing sites will connect with metro stations, taxis and shared mobility options such as e-scooters and bicycles, enabling seamless door-to-door journeys.
Passengers will be able to book and pay through digital platforms offering advance reservations, electronic payments and real-time updates. Over time, the service will be integrated into RTA’s mobility apps to provide a unified user experience.
The phased model aims to deliver a safe, reliable and scalable urban air transport system, enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in future mobility.