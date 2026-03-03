GOLD/FOREX
Dubai taxi and limousine ridership record impressive growth

Fleet expansion, digital drive record performance across Dubai’s public transport network

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
The e-hail limousine sector now operates around 15,000 vehicles, serving 71.4 million passengers in 2025.
Dubai: Dubai’s taxi and limousine sectors recorded remarkable growth in 2025, reflecting the city’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and passenger-centric mobility.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported that taxi ridership rose 4.2% to 209 million passengers, while the E-hail limousine sector saw a 25% jump in trips, fuelled by 35 new companies and approximately 2,500 additional vehicles.

Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, highlighted the increasing role of digital platforms: “E-hail usage now accounts for 45% of all taxi trips, up 13% from 2024. This growth shows how Dubai’s transition from street hail to digital booking is enhancing passenger convenience and service efficiency.”

Fleet growth

The taxi fleet also expanded by 6% with the addition of 600 new vehicles. Today, 90% of taxis are hybrid or electric, aligning with Dubai’s Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. Peak-hour availability on E-hail platforms ensures high reliability, while over 75% of trips achieve an estimated time of arrival (ETA) under 3.5 minutes.

Service quality improvements have elevated the passenger experience, including leather seating, in-car fresheners, digital roof lights, AI-assisted lost-and-found services, and stricter driver safety compliance.

E-hailing

The e-hail limousine sector now operates around 15,000 vehicles, serving 71.4 million passengers in 2025. With 83% of trips meeting ETAs under 3.5 minutes and 18% of the fleet already electric, the sector is steadily moving toward greener, more efficient operations.

Shakeri concluded, “The strong growth across both taxi and limousine services underscores Dubai’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and world-class mobility standards. We will continue expanding green mobility and enhancing service quality to ensure every passenger enjoys a seamless, reliable travel experience.”

