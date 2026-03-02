RTA, Dubai Police allow trucks to use all roads across Dubai until Wednesday evening

The decision excludes Airport Tunnel and Al Shindagha Tunnel
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General Headquarters have announced that trucks will be permitted to use all roads across Dubai around the clock until Wednesday evening, Mar 4. The measure aims to support the logistics sector and ensure smooth flow of supply chains across the emirate.
The decision excludes Airport Tunnel and Al Shindagha Tunnel, where existing traffic restrictions will remain in place to safeguard road safety and maintain smooth traffic flow along these two critical corridors.
The decision comes as part of the ongoing efforts to support economic and commercial activity and enable transport and logistics companies to carry out their operations efficiently, in line with the emirate’s dynamic pace and to further strengthen Dubai’s logistical readiness.
Both entities confirmed that the truck restriction regulation will resume on Mar 5, in accordance with the approved rules and regulations. They called on all truck drivers and transport companies to comply with traffic instructions and applicable regulations, and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to help ensure the highest standards of road safety and seamless traffic movement across Dubai’s roads.