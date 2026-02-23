GOLD/FOREX
Traffic alert: Fog, accidents and peak-hour congestion hit major routes across UAE

The NCM urges motorists to exercise caution and follow safety protocols in current weather

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Daily commutes across Dubai and the Northern Emirates were severely disrupted on Monday morning as a series of accidents and heavy peak-hour congestion coincided with challenging weather conditions across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists to exercise caution and follow all road safety protocols while driving during these weather conditions. The warning comes as visibility and road surfaces were affected, contributing to a string of incidents on major arterial routes.

Sharjah-Dubai bottlenecks

The disruption was felt most acutely on the Sharjah-Dubai border, where a crash on Al Ittihad Street near the Al Khalidiya district caused significant tailbacks for Dubai-bound traffic. This incident exacerbated the usual morning bottleneck, with motorists reporting bumper-to-bumper conditions stretching back into Sharjah’s Al Majaz area along Al Wahda Street.

Incidents on Dubai city routes

Google Maps real-time traffic date showed a crash on Sheikh Rashid Road near Al Kifaf, which led to slow-moving traffic for those heading towards the city centre. Further west, a second accident on Al Wasl Road in the Jumeirah First area caused additional delays on an already busy stretch of the coastal route.

The congestion extended to the city's outer bypasses. Heavy volumes were reported on Emirates Road, particularly around Wadi Al Safa 3, and Al Khail Road. Commuters also encountered lengthy delays on Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Qudra Road, while slow-moving traffic was noted on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street.

Outer bypasses and Northern Emirates

Meanwhile, the impact spread further into the Northern Emirates. A crash on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in Ajman hampered the southbound flow of vehicles, while another incident on the Sharjah Ring Road in the Industrial Area caused further blockages. Emirates Road near the Al Badee suburb also remained heavily congested throughout the morning.

