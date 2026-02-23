GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather: Fog alert extended through Thursday as temperatures rise

Misty mornings expected in coastal and inland areas; seas slight to moderate

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Surabhi Vasundharadevi/ Gulf News

Dubai: Fog and mist are expected to affect parts of the UAE through Thursday, with temperatures set to rise on Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said today would be fair to partly cloudy at times, with humid conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning bringing a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.

Winds will be north-westerly to south-westerly, light to moderate at 10–20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h. Seas will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Tuesday, fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue, with a rise in temperatures. Humidity is expected overnight and into Wednesday morning, with a probability of mist in some coastal areas. Winds will shift from south-westerly to north-easterly, remaining light to moderate. Seas will remain slight.

Wednesday will see fair to partly cloudy skies, with humid conditions overnight and into Thursday morning and a chance of fog in coastal and inland areas.

Winds will be south-easterly, turning north-westerly, occasionally freshening to 35 km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday, with fair to partly cloudy weather and humid nights extending into Friday morning, when patchy fog may form.

Winds will be north-westerly to south-westerly, occasionally freshening, with seas moderate to slight in the Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
Khitam Al Amir
