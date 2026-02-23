UAE warns of fog and low horizontal visibility

NCM issues visibility alert from Monday night to Tuesday morning
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility.
In its weather update on Monday, the NCM said horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal, internal areas and islands from 10pm on Feb 23 until 10am on Feb 24.
The NCM urged motorists to exercise caution and follow all road safety protocols while driving during these weather conditions.