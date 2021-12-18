Abu Dhabi: A Dh500 fine will be imposed on heavy vehicles found plying on Abu Dhabi roads during fog, Abu Dhabi Police have warned.
Four traffic black points will also be imposed on the driver, in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 regarding traffic control rules and procedures, which aims to ensure road safety.
Awareness workshop
With the onset of winter, Abu Dhabi has been seeing mornings with dense fog, prompting the police to issue the warning. The authorities recently organised an awareness workshop in Al Mafraq area for heavy vehicle drivers, in collaboration with the public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
The workshop urged drivers to make a safe stop during periods of fog and low visibility, and also educated them about how to be safe on the roads when facing sandstorms, precipitation and blowing dust. Authorities further stressed that motorists must ensure that they maintain safe distance between vehicles.
The police called upon drivers to be aware of weather forecasts and police alerts, and adhere to speed limit reductions during adverse weather.
Driving during fog
The ITC has issued tips for safe driving during dense fog:
-Don’t use hazard lights except for emergencies.
-If visibility is very poor, stop at the nearest safe spot and turn on hazard lights.
-Trucks and heavy vehicles must stop in safe areas away from the road.
-School buses should not begin their journey until visibility is better.