Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and follow traffic safety guidance
Dubai: Low horizontal visibility is expected across parts of the UAE late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with the National Centre of Meteorology warning that visibility could deteriorate sharply in some coastal and inland areas due to the formation of fog and mist.
According to the Centre, fog is likely to develop after 1am and may continue until around 10am, with visibility possibly dropping significantly and, at times, reaching near zero in some locations.
Authorities have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, reduce speed and follow traffic safety guidance during early morning hours.
The forecast indicates generally fair to partly cloudy weather on Sunday, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures.
Conditions are expected to remain humid overnight and into early Monday, further increasing the likelihood of fog or light fog in vulnerable areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, blowing from the north-westerly to south-westerly direction at speeds ranging between 10 and 20 km/h, and reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slight to moderate at times. The first high tide will occur at 4:10pm, followed by a second at 4:28am. Low tides are forecast at 10:08am and around 9:52pm. In the Oman Sea, waves will remain slight, with the first high tide at 1:29pm and the second at 12:40am, while low tides are expected at 6:42pm and 7:43am.
Temperatures will remain moderate across the country. Abu Dhabi is forecast to record a high of 28°C and a low of 17°C, while Dubai is expected to see temperatures between 29°C and 19°C. Inland areas such as Al Ain and Liwa could reach up to 30°C and 32°C respectively, with humidity levels rising to as much as 90 per cent overnight in several areas.
The National Centre of Meteorology advised residents to stay updated through official channels and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas prone to fog and reduced visibility.