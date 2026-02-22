Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slight to moderate at times. The first high tide will occur at 4:10pm, followed by a second at 4:28am. Low tides are forecast at 10:08am and around 9:52pm. In the Oman Sea, waves will remain slight, with the first high tide at 1:29pm and the second at 12:40am, while low tides are expected at 6:42pm and 7:43am.