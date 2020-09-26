Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have banned the movement of trucks, heavy vehicles and buses during the fog. According to the police, the movement of heavy vehicles has been stopped on the emirate’s internal and external roads during foggy weather until visibility is clear.
The moves comes in order to enhance traffic safety and avoid accidents during bad weather conditions. The violation of this decision incurs a fine of Dh500 and 4 traffic points.
Abu Dhabi Police also tweeted to advise motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Motorists are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.