To qualify for this visa, applicants must meet the following criteria

The applicant must have worked for at least 15 years, either inside or outside the UAE.

The individual must own property worth at least Dh1 million or, have savings of at least Dh1 million, or receive a monthly income of at least Dh20,000 (or Dh15,000 in Dubai).

A bank statement from the last six months is also required.

This residency visa is valid for 5 years and can be renewed if the applicant continues to meet the same requirements.

Application Process The ICP has outlined the steps to apply for a residency permit and UAE ID card for retired residents through its official website and the UAEICP smart application.

The application process includes the following steps

Log in using the UAE Pass.

Select the UAE ID and residency services.

Review and update the retrieved data, and pay the required fees.

Receive the ID card through approved delivery companies.

Dubai’s special regulations for retirees

In addition to federal regulations, Dubai has introduced a special program to attract retirees. This program allows foreign nationals, their spouses, and dependents to apply for a renewable 5-year residency visa if the retiree meets certain criteria.

Primary conditions

The retiree must be at least 55 years old and fulfil one of the following financial requirements.

Option 1: An annual income of at least Dh180,000 or a monthly income of Dh15,000.

Option 2: Financial savings of Dh1 million in a fixed deposit for 3 years.

Option 3: Investment in an unmortgaged property worth Dh1 million

Option 4: A combination of Options 2 and 3, totalling at least Dh1 million, with Dh500,000 allocated to a fixed deposit for 3 years and Dh500,000 in property.