Sharjah Ruler opens Mleiha Dairy Factory, sets Guinness World Record for largest A2A2 cow farm

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Mleiha Dairy Factory on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the emirate’s food security journey. The factory, spanning 20,000 square metres, has a production capacity of 600 tonnes, making it one of the largest and most advanced dairy facilities in the region.
During the ceremony, Sheikh Dr. Sultan received a Guinness World Records certificate recognizing Mleiha Dairy Farm as the largest farm of “A2A2” breed cows in the world, housing more than 6,400 cows in the Mleiha area.
Sheikh Dr. Sultan expressed his joy at seeing a dream decades in the making come to life. “This project has been a vision of mine for 65 years,” he said. “Over generations, we have worked to nurture our community and empower our youth. Today, with the fourth generation, educated and capable young people of Sharjah, this dream is realised.”
He highlighted Sharjah’s diverse food security initiatives, including farms, factories, and university programs in agriculture, veterinary sciences, and desert studies at Al Dhaid University, aimed at preparing skilled graduates to support regional food security projects.
“The desert is our origin. From it comes poultry, cows, goats, and crops from original seeds. Returning to these roots ensures the health of our people,” Sheikh Dr. Sultan said.
At Mleiha, cows are of the rare and original “A2A2” breed, producing milk with 20 distinct health benefits. Their diet and care are fully natural. The ruler also spoke about other projects supporting healthy food in the emirate:
Olive Tree Plantation on Jebel Deem: 3,800 trees planted; 1,200 more currently; 1,500 new trees added annually. Plans are underway for a factory producing premium olive oil.
“Fili” Poultry Project: Free-range birds raised naturally in open fields, reaching production readiness in three months.
Vegetable Production: Crops grown from pure original seeds in collaboration with farms in Germany, ensuring superior taste, aroma, and nutrition.
“We are not after profit; we want health for the people. Achieving self-sufficiency and producing healthy food is the real gain for our country,” Sheikh Dr. Sultan said.
Sheikh Dr. Sultan toured the Mleiha Dairy Factory, inaugurating operations by activating the main control lever and visiting the visitor center, where the factory’s zones, machinery, equipment, and modern production systems were explained in detail.
He inspected the processing area, the heart of the factory, and the central control room, which monitors and manages production using advanced unified systems—among the latest in global dairy technology.
The packaging lines produce 4,500 containers per hour:
Fresh milk and yogurt in 1-litre and 200-ml bottles
Labneh and yogurt in 170g and 1kg containers for yogurt, and 400g and 250g containers for labneh
All packaging is eco-friendly, meeting the highest international standards.
At the rotary milking parlor, Sheikh Dr. Sultan observed 80 platforms milking 500 cows per hour, with daily milk production reaching nearly 100,000 litres. Cows are milked three times a day.
He also toured the silage harvesting and chopping machine, capable of covering 80 hectares per day, and the plastic baling press, which preserves silage for ideal fermentation, producing 50 tons per hour of organic feed.
The modern cow barns were designed for optimal health, safety, and comfort, enhancing production efficiency. Barn management includes age-based cow classification, feeding, veterinary care, hygiene, and equipment supporting sustainability.
Plans for farm expansion include additional facilities complementing regional food security projects, enhancing both production and operational quality.
The inauguration featured two visual presentations:
Mleiha’s Story: From a desert dream to a full farm and factory.
Ittifaq Documentary: Showcasing Sharjah Agricultural and Animal Production Establishment projects focused on food security and sustainable, health-oriented farming.
Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Teneiji, CEO of Iktifa, said “Our focus is not on speed or profit but producing food that nourishes health and respects the environment.”
The event concluded with Sheikh Dr. Sultan honoring federal and local entities, private partners, and stakeholders who supported Sharjah’s food security projects. He received a commemorative shield from the Dutch Holstein Breeders Association for preserving rare cow breeds worldwide.
On the sidelines, he reviewed Iktifa’s sustainability partnerships for Mleiha Dairy packaging, including waste collection, recycling, and converting waste into reusable products, reducing environmental impact.
He also met small business owners using Iktifa products, discussing expansion plans and emphasising the importance of supporting entrepreneurs and national projects.
