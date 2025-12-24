Sharjah Ruler opens Mleiha Dairy Factory, sets Guinness World Record for largest A2A2 cow farm

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Mleiha Dairy Factory on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the emirate’s food security journey. The factory, spanning 20,000 square metres, has a production capacity of 600 tonnes, making it one of the largest and most advanced dairy facilities in the region.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan expressed his joy at seeing a dream decades in the making come to life. “This project has been a vision of mine for 65 years,” he said. “Over generations, we have worked to nurture our community and empower our youth. Today, with the fourth generation, educated and capable young people of Sharjah, this dream is realised.”

