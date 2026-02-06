Speaking of global impact, we have been covering the World Governments Summit (WGS) this week and with a real purpose; to report on the issues, announcements and speeches that affect the lives of you, the reader. There are so many talks, speeches and panels at these events that it's vital that we cut through with what really matters to you. I've been a very proud editor watching the teams on the ground and in the newsroom tackling the big talking points. Transport has been a real focus with the varying methods being adopted to tackle Dubai's traffic issues. We'll keep looking into how these will hopefully help us all in the not-to-distant future. One thing we know by living here is that things will move fast.