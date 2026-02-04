And they start at just Dh25... you are welcome
Heading to the Taste of Dubai this weekend? You’ve got to have a plan: a budget, both for your wallet and your appetite. Sixteen of the city’s best restaurants are serving up delectable menus – with something limited-edition that’ll only be found here and child-friendly meals that’ll have even the fusspot in the family drooling – but that just means you need to be strategic, so you can try the stuff you really want to bite into.
The menus are out already – so if one-of-a-kind meals are what whet your appetite, follow along… these are the specials:
Akira Back: Prawn Bao Dh35
Demon Duck Dubai: Slow-roasted Demon Duck Dh35
Duck & Waffle: Cookie Dough Sando Dh30
Franky’s Pizzeeria: Ndjua Arancini Dh30
Indya by Vineet: Gulaabi Puri Chaat Dh30
Khadak: Pathar Ka Gosht: Dh35
Lena Dubai Smoked Room: Caramalised Rice Pudding Dh25
Lento: Double Cooked Fries Dh35
Lowe: Chipotle Beef Skewers Dh35
Maya be Chef Richard Sandoval: Taco Caramelo Dh35
Nama Yoso: Avocado Dream Dh25
Rhodes W1: Braised Beef Cheek Dh35
The Beam by Nick Alvis: Truffle Braised Short Rib & Portobello Short Crust Pie Dh35
The Guild: Yorkshire Royale Dh35
Ting Irie: Taste of the Caribbean Dh35
Indilight Turkey: Turnburgers Dh35
Don't miss it!
Taste of Dubai will run between Feb 6 and Feb 8. Tickets can be bought at Platinumlist.net
