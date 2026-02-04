GOLD/FOREX
2 days to go for Taste of Dubai 2026: 16 dishes exclusive to the food fest

And they start at just Dh25... you are welcome

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Taste of Dubai is back.
Heading to the Taste of Dubai this weekend? You’ve got to have a plan: a budget, both for your wallet and your appetite. Sixteen of the city’s best restaurants are serving up delectable menus – with something limited-edition that’ll only be found here and child-friendly meals that’ll have even the fusspot in the family drooling – but that just means you need to be strategic, so you can try the stuff you really want to bite into.

The menus are out already – so if one-of-a-kind meals are what whet your appetite, follow along… these are the specials:

Akira Back: Prawn Bao Dh35

Demon Duck Dubai: Slow-roasted Demon Duck Dh35

Duck & Waffle: Cookie Dough Sando Dh30

Franky’s Pizzeeria: Ndjua Arancini Dh30

Indya by Vineet: Gulaabi Puri Chaat Dh30

Khadak: Pathar Ka Gosht: Dh35

Lena Dubai Smoked Room: Caramalised Rice Pudding Dh25

Lento: Double Cooked Fries Dh35

Lowe: Chipotle Beef Skewers Dh35

Maya be Chef Richard Sandoval: Taco Caramelo Dh35

Nama Yoso: Avocado Dream Dh25

Rhodes W1: Braised Beef Cheek Dh35

The Beam by Nick Alvis: Truffle Braised Short Rib & Portobello Short Crust Pie Dh35

The Guild: Yorkshire Royale Dh35

Ting Irie: Taste of the Caribbean Dh35

Indilight Turkey: Turnburgers Dh35

 Don't miss it!

Taste of Dubai will run between Feb 6 and Feb 8. Tickets can be bought at Platinumlist.net

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
