Rare six-planet ‘parade’ to light up UAE skies on Feb 28

Venus and Jupiter visible after sunset in rare planetary parade display
Dubai: A rare celestial display will light up the evening sky on February 28, as six planets appear close together in the western horizon shortly after sunset in a phenomenon known as a “planetary parade”.
The event will see several planets visible in the same part of the sky, though not aligned in a perfectly straight line.
Venus and Jupiter are expected to be clearly visible to the naked eye, while Saturn may also be seen under clear atmospheric conditions.
Uranus and Neptune, however, will require binoculars or a telescope due to their faint brightness and greater distance from Earth.
The phenomenon occurs when planets appear close together from Earth’s perspective, despite being separated by vast distances in space.