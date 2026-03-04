How precision medicine sparks hope for rare disease patients in the UAE

“Precision medicine allows us to move beyond symptom-based treatment to gene-level diagnosis and targeted intervention. In disorders such as spinal muscular atrophy or duchenne muscular dystrophy, therapies like gene replacement, exon-skipping, and molecular modulation are designed to correct or compensate for specific genetic defects. Without precise genetic characterisation, these treatments cannot be appropriately offered,” Dr. Vivek Mundada, consultant paediatric neurology at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, told Gulf News.