Why health is becoming the world’s most valuable form of wealth

What has changed since then is that biology itself is becoming programmable. Today, breakthroughs in immunotherapy, gene editing, and metabolic medicine are no longer experimental concepts. They are reshaping outcomes for real people. Cancer patients who once had few options now see durable remissions. Autoimmune diseases, such as lupus, are increasingly treated at the level of immune regulation, rather than just symptom control. Genetic diseases that once defined a lifetime may soon be treated early, or even cured.