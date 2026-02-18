Aster opens Diabetes 360 Care Clinic amid UAE's new sugar tax rollout

The move aims to boost early detection and long-term care
Dubai: Aster Clinics UAE has launched a new specialist diabetes centre in Dubai, together with its public awareness campaign, in response to the country's recent tiered sugar tax that took effect this year.
The healthcare provider has opened the Aster Diabetes 360 Care Clinic in Al Qusais, while also unveiling a community campaign titled “Sweet Surprise by Aster”.
The move comes as health authorities continue to raise concerns about rising obesity and diabetes rates across the emirates.
In a statement, Aster said the new clinic supports the goals of the Dubai Future Foundation under the Dubai 10X initiative, which promotes future-ready healthcare, focused on prevention and early detection rather than reactive treatment.
"Care at the clinic extends beyond diabetes alone to include metabolic health, hypertension, obesity, high cholesterol, and kidney disease management, delivered through an integrated model aligned with American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2024, World Health Organisation (WHO), and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) guidelines," said Aster.
It added, "Patients benefit from access to continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices available at the pharmacy, personalised nutrition and lifestyle programmes, early detection and expert clinical management, structured diabetes self-management training, and mental and preventive health support.
Additionally, patients will be provided with specialised screening services on "common diabetes-related complications, including diabetic eye disease, neuropathy and foot care, and renal conditions."
A centralised diabetes data system will also track patient outcomes and support continuous improvement in care.
At the heart of the awareness drive is “Sweet Surprise by Aster,” a campaign built around a re-engineered vending machine that dispenses sugar cubes instead of snacks. The cubes represent the amount of sugar found in commonly consumed beverages.
Participants can scan a QR code to receive a free diabetes screening voucher redeemable at the new clinic.
Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals & Clinics – UAE, Bahrain and Oman, said the goal is to shift the conversation from treatment to prevention.
“Diabetes affects far more than blood sugar levels; it impacts energy, lifestyle, and long-term health outcomes. The Aster Diabetes 360 Care Clinic was created to support patients at every stage of their journey, from early risk detection to managing complex complications,” said Bichu.
He added, "Through Sweet Surprise by Aster, we are turning hidden sugar consumption into visible awareness and more importantly, into action. Early detection of prediabetes can prevent or delay progression, but it requires a coordinated approach involving specialists, nutritionists, educators, and ongoing support. That integrated model is exactly what we have built.”
According to the Dubai Health Authority, nearly one in three adults in the UAE is affected by diabetes or prediabetes.
Moreover, studies published in the Dubai Diabetes and Endocrinology Journal has indicate that more than 40 percent of cases remain undiagnosed.
At the same time, many residents consume more sugar than recommended by the World Health Organization, which advises limiting free sugars to less than 10 percent of the total daily energy intake.
The newly implemented sugar tax replaces the previous flat excise duty with a volumetric system, meaning sweetened drinks are now taxed based on the amount of sugar per 100ml. The goal is to encourage both manufacturers and consumers to opt for lower-sugar options.
With this, Aster has expressed hope that its combined clinical and community approach will encourage residents to rethink daily sugar intake and take proactive steps towards better health.