The man who helped create He-Man is now fighting dementia without support
Dubai: Roger Sweet, widely credited as one of the key creative forces behind He-Man, is currently living with advanced dementia and his family says they are struggling to afford the level of care he now requires.
Sweet, a former toy designer and executive at Mattel, played a pivotal role in developing the Masters of the Universe line in the early 1980s. He has long been recognised for championing the muscular barbarian hero concept that evolved into He-Man, a character who became the centerpiece of a global franchise spanning toys, animation, comics and film.
According to a GoFundMe page launched by his wife, Sweet’s condition has progressed to the point where he needs specialised, full-time care. The fundraiser states that the costs associated with dementia support including medical supervision and assisted living have exceeded what the family can manage independently.
The situation has sparked strong reactions online, particularly as Amazon MGM Studios moves forward with a new live-action Masters of the Universe film scheduled for release this year. The studio, valued in the billions, is backing a project expected to generate significant global revenue. For many fans, the contrast feels stark: a major studio investing heavily in reviving the franchise, while one of the original creative minds behind it depends on public donations for medical expenses.
It is important to note that intellectual property rights for He-Man belong to Mattel, and creators involved in early development were employees rather than individual rights holders. As is common in the toy and entertainment industries, ownership of the character rests with the corporation. That structure means Sweet does not receive automatic profits from new adaptations unless specific contractual arrangements exist.
One fan on X said "I am so sick of this trend of creators of well-known IPs living in poverty. It sucks. Mattel should be making sure this guy is comfortable and taken care of..."
This situation has reignited broader conversations about how legacy creators are supported or not when franchises they helped build are revived decades later. Fans have pointed out that without Sweet’s early advocacy for the He-Man concept during Mattel’s internal development process, the character may never have reached the market in the first place.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji