Curtin University Dubai advances community dialogue on dementia care

Brain health influences how individuals live, connect, and age with dignity
Curtin University Dubai’s School of Psychology partnered with Sama Health to host an event on World Alzheimer’s Day at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue. The gathering brought together healthcare leaders, researchers, caregivers, advocates, and members of the wider community to strengthen dialogue around cognitive well-being and dementia care.
As communities experience a gradual demographic shift towards an ageing population, the importance of proactive brain health management continues to grow. Through this collaboration, Curtin University Dubai and Sama Health positioned Alzheimer’s and Dementia not only as medical conditions, but as deeply human experiences that require informed care, community understanding, and sustained support.
Professor Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Academic President, said: “At Curtin Dubai, we are committed to creating platforms where research, industry, and community intersect. Events like this reflect our responsibility to lead conversations that matter and to translate academic expertise into meaningful social impact.”
The event opened with a screening of ‘Life Flows On’, directed by filmmaker Vishaal Nityanand. The film explores the realities of ageing and dementia, drawing attention to caregivers who often carry the emotional and physical weight of the condition alongside their loved ones. Through storytelling, the film invited reflection on memory, identity, and the quiet resilience found in caregiving.
“Film allows us to create space for honest conversations,” Nityanand said. “When we talk openly about ageing and brain health, we begin to dismantle stigma and build understanding.”
The screening was followed by a multidisciplinary panel discussion examining the medical, psychological, and social dimensions of dementia care. The panel brought together Dr Nasir Al-Zbeidi, Chair of the Mental Health Council at SEHA, Dr Vedrana Mladina, Clinical Psychologist and Chair of the Middle East Psychological Association UAE, Dr Ponnu Shankara Pillai, Specialist Neurologist at Aster Hospital, Geraldine Cox, Committee Secretary General at 4get-me-not, Vishaal Nityanand, and Neuroscience Researcher Shradha Menon.
The discussion underscored the importance of integrated care models that support both patients and caregivers. Dr Pillai highlighted that meaningful dementia care extends beyond diagnosis and treatment. “Behind every individual living with dementia is a caregiver whose life is equally transformed. Supporting caregivers is essential to delivering compassionate, sustainable care,” she said.
The discussion concluded with a personal reflection from Professor Anitha Menon, Head of School - Psychology at Curtin University Dubai: “Memory may fade, but love, dignity, and connection remain.”
The impact extended beyond the event. In continued support of community-led dementia advocacy, a contribution was presented to 4get-me-not, the UAE’s first social enterprise dedicated to Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness and support.
“It’s encouraging to see educational institutions like Curtin taking a proactive role in raising awareness and destigmatising Alzheimer’s in our community,” said Desiree Vlekken, Founder of 4get-me-not.
As conversations around brain health continue, Curtin University Dubai remains committed to fostering initiatives that connect knowledge with compassion, and awareness with action.
To learn more about upcoming community initiatives and events at Curtin University Dubai, visit curtindubai.ac.ae/events.