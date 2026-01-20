Curtin University Dubai boosts student athletes with sports excellence scholarships

Students are supported to thrive through talent, balance and growth
Sport has a powerful way of shaping confidence, focus, and ambition. For many students, it is also a source of identity, leadership, and purpose. At Curtin University Dubai, this understanding guides how student athletes are supported as they pursue both academic and sporting aspirations.
The Sports Excellence Scholarship is an established part of Curtin Dubai’s broader scholarship framework. It recognises students who have achieved distinction at inter-state and national levels, supporting them as they continue to excel in sport while progressing through their academic journey at a globally recognised Australian university in Dubai.
Across the Curtin Dubai community, student and aspiring professional athletes represent a wide range of sporting disciplines and competitive pathways. Their experiences reflect an environment where sport and study complement one another, creating space for students to grow with confidence and clarity.
For Rachit Ghosh, who represents the UAE in cricket at the Under 19 level, that balance is reflected in his studies toward a Bachelor of Commerce with a double major in Finance and Marketing, where strategic thinking and performance mindset intersect naturally.
On the basketball court, Ed Talma, who represented Seychelles at the Indian Ocean Games 2023 in Madagascar, brings an international perspective into his Master of Business Administration in International Business, connecting leadership in sport with leadership in a global business context.
In boxing, Dias Zhampeissov became the first official boxer to represent Curtin University, marking an important milestone for the University’s sporting community. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce with a double major in International Business and Marketing, applying the same consistency and competitive excellence that led to success in university level competitions, including winning the 2024 inter-university Boxing Tournament.
“These students reflect the energy and ambition that define our student community,” said Professor Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Academic President. “At Curtin University Dubai, we are committed to supporting students as whole individuals. Our scholarships are designed to encourage excellence across academics, sport, arts, and innovation, enabling students to pursue their goals with confidence.”
The Sports Excellence Scholarship sits within Curtin University Dubai’s wider ecosystem of scholarships and financial support, which recognises achievement and potential across multiple pathways. Alongside sport, Curtin Dubai supports students through academic merit, Women in STEM, creative and performing arts focused opportunities, and more.
The University also awards prestigious scholarships annually at the Dubai campus, which includes the Pro Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship, the SP Wahi Scholarship for Excellence, and the Zafar Siddiqi Innovation and Enterprise Scholarship. These awards recognise outstanding achievement, contribution, and promise among students within the Curtin community.
Together, these opportunities reflect Curtin University Dubai’s commitment to creating pathways that support ambition in its many forms. Students are encouraged to bring their strengths, talents, and aspirations into university life, supported by an environment that values growth, balance, and future impact.
For budding athletes planning their next step, Curtin University Dubai offers a place where sporting achievement is recognised, and academic potential is nurtured. Students who compete, perform, and strive for excellence are invited to explore how the Sports Excellence Scholarship can support their journey and help turn ambition into opportunity.
Learn more about the Sports Excellence Scholarship and Curtin University Dubai’s scholarships at curtindubai.ac.ae/scholarships-and-financial-aid/ or contact the admissions team at admissions@curtindubai.ac.ae.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox