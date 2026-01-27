Excel Properties appoints female leaders to boost strategic growth

The appointments strengthen leadership capacity and boost operational performance
Excel Properties has announced the promotion of two senior female professionals to leadership positions as part of its ongoing organisational development strategy.
Sana Shaikh has been appointed Vice President – Marketing, while Kristina Gribkova has been promoted to Sales Director. The appointments reflect the company’s focus on strengthening leadership capacity and enhancing operational performance across its business units.
Shaikh has been with Excel Properties for nearly a decade and has played a key role in developing the company’s marketing and digital strategy. In her new role, she will continue to oversee sales, marketing, and search engine optimisation teams, supporting business growth and operational efficiency.
Gribkova, who now assumes the role of Sales Director, has been recognised for her consistent performance in sales leadership and team development. She will be responsible for managing sales operations and strengthening client engagement across the organisation.
Excel Properties was established in the early 2000s under the leadership of Managing Director Mohamed Al Maktabi. The company has since expanded its operations across the UAE real estate sector, offering brokerage services in residential and commercial property markets.
Commenting on the appointments, Al Maktabi said the promotions reflect the company’s commitment to developing internal talent and building leadership capacity across its workforce.
The company continues to invest in operational systems, including customer relationship management platforms and internal process improvements, to enhance service delivery and support long-term business growth.
Excel Properties plans to expand its operations further, including the addition of new commercial office space, as part of its broader business development strategy.
