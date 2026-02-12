UoS, RTA Sharjah launch executive diploma to shape future transport leaders

160-hour programme to build national talent and drive sector transformation
Sharjah: The University of Sharjah (UoS) has launched a Professional Diploma in Executive Leadership in partnership with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA Sharjah), aimed at preparing a new generation of national leaders in the emirate’s transport sector.
The programme, delivered through the University’s Centre for Continuing Education and Professional Development (CCEPD), forms part of a strategic collaboration to strengthen national talent and enhance institutional readiness amid ongoing transformation in the roads and transport sector.
The diploma was launched during a ceremony at the university attended by Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of UoS; Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Jarwan, Director of Transport Affairs at RTA Sharjah; Dr Asmaa Nusairi, Director of CCEPD; Sultan Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of Human Resources at RTA Sharjah; and senior officials and faculty members.
Prof. Agamy said the University of Sharjah plays a pivotal role in developing human capital across public and private institutions, in line with national priorities to prepare leaders capable of driving institutional transformation efficiently and confidently.
He said the university continues to offer advanced academic and professional programmes that respond to rapid global and local labour market shifts while strengthening leadership capabilities and institutional readiness.
“The new diploma reflects the university’s strategy of reinforcing partnerships with national entities and offering applied learning models that connect academic knowledge with real institutional needs,” he said.
Prof. Agamy added that the university’s professional diplomas are designed according to rigorous academic standards, balancing theory and practice through interactive learning, case studies and applied projects linked to participants’ workplaces.
He described the partnership with RTA Sharjah as a model of integration between academia and government, particularly in applied research, knowledge exchange and the development of innovative solutions to enhance institutional performance and support sustainable development in Sharjah.
Yousef Al Othmani, Chairman of RTA Sharjah, said the launch of the diploma underscores the authority’s commitment to developing national talent capable of addressing future challenges in the transport sector with professionalism and foresight.
“Investing in young leadership is a cornerstone of institutional development,” he said, noting that the programme will equip executive leaders with strategic thinking skills and effective leadership tools to strengthen performance and support long-term sustainability in roads and transport.
He added that the partnership with the University of Sharjah offers a strong model of collaboration between academic institutions and government entities, blending theory with practice and aligning with global best practices.
The diploma targets first- and second-line leaders at RTA Sharjah and focuses on executive leadership, strategic thinking, decision-making, change management and technological transformation.
A total of 25 leaders will participate in the programme from February 4 to June 4, 2026. The diploma comprises 160 training hours, including in-person sessions and supervised hours dedicated to final applied projects.
The curriculum covers 12 themes, including strategic planning, digital transformation, crisis and risk management, financial analysis, innovation management, negotiation, media communication and total quality management.
The programme follows an integrated training methodology combining lectures, workshops, case studies and interactive sessions, alongside applied projects addressing real institutional challenges.