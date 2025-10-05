GOLD/FOREX
DGHR partners with Emirates NBD, ESCP Business School to equip 29 nationals

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai launches CFO Program to train Emirati financial leaders

Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has launched “The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Program” in collaboration with Emirates NBD and ESCP Business School, aimed at developing the next generation of Emirati financial leaders capable of driving sustainable economic growth and institutional excellence.

The initiative will train 29 Emirati professionals through an intensive, five-month program combining advanced financial education, strategic leadership training, and global exposure.

The program supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of Dubai’s economy and reinforce its position as a leading international hub for finance, investment, and innovation.

Building financial leadership

Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, said the program reflects Dubai’s long-term vision to empower Emirati talent through world-class education and hands-on training.

“Investing in human capital and strengthening national capabilities remain a core priority for us,” he said. “The CFO Program marks a significant milestone in our efforts to empower Emirati talent. It goes beyond financial skills development by nurturing strategic leadership capabilities essential for guiding institutions with efficiency.”

He added that the initiative demonstrates the power of public-private collaboration. “This partnership translates the vision of our leadership into actionable steps to build a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, while enhancing institutional performance and preparing Emiratis to lead the financial future of Dubai.”

Public-private partnerships

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, said the bank’s participation underscores its commitment to developing UAE national talent in line with D33 goals.

“As a national financial institution, we are proud to support the CFO Program, which helps build a strong pipeline of future financial leaders. By offering world-class training and practical experience, we are contributing to the UAE’s knowledge economy and reinforcing its global standing as a financial centre,” he said.

Professor Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School, said: “We are honoured to work with the Government of Dubai to enhance the skills of its financial executives. This collaboration brings together the expertise of ESCP’s globally recognised faculty and Dubai’s vision for financial excellence.”

5-month programme

The five-month programme delivers a holistic learning journey, combining:

  • In-person training and interactive simulations of real-world financial challenges.

  • Field visits to major financial institutions in the UAE and abroad.

  • One-on-one mentoring and leadership discussions with global finance experts.

It focuses on five core pillars:

  1. Strategic Thinking and Business Leadership

  2. Advanced Financial Management and Performance Analysis

  3. Business Valuation and Corporate Governance

  4. Influential Communication and Crisis Management

  5. Global Trends in Finance and Business

Delivered by internationally accredited faculty, the curriculum includes applied projects and case studies to ensure measurable impact on participants’ organisations.

National competencies

Through the CFO Program, DGHR reinforces its commitment to building national capabilities and aligning professional development with Dubai’s long-term economic goals.

By investing in Emirati leadership across finance and business, the initiative aims to strengthen Dubai’s global competitiveness and advance its reputation as a leading hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and financial excellence.

