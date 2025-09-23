Dubai's Ru’ya 2025 opens doors to Emirati talent as employers commit to long-term careers

Employers across industries stress Emiratisation goes beyond merely filling quotas
Dubai: Thousands of young Emiratis gathered at the Dubai World Trade Centre today for Ru’ya Careers Fair 2025, the UAE’s largest recruitment and career development event, where more than 180 organisations from across the public and private sectors came together with a shared goal: to turn ambition into opportunity.
For job seekers, the event is more than a showcase of vacancies, it is a lifeline. Ibrahim Almarzoqi, 37, a UAEU graduate, said Ru’ya gives him a chance to realign his career. “I’ve worked in another field for 11 years, but my degree is in administration. Events like this make it easier to finally align my experience with my studies,” he explained.
Similarly, Fatima Alameri, 24, who graduated in business administration last year, described Ru’ya as “an eye-opener.” She added: “There are so many companies here that I wouldn’t normally approach on my own. It gives us direct access to decision-makers, and it makes me more confident about my future.”
This year, employers across industries used the platform to emphasise that Emiratisation is no longer about filling quotas. Luxury retail group Chalhoub, for instance, is hiring across all levels but is investing heavily in retention. “We make sure Emiratis are engaged and equipped with the right tools to become the stars of tomorrow,” said Nasser Alblooshi, Chalhoub Group’s Managing Director.
At HSBC, Emiratis already make up 30% of senior leadership in the UAE. “We don’t just hire for numbers, our focus is on sustainable careers,” said Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Head of Emiratisation, Diversity and Inclusion, pointing to development programs that send Emiratis on training assignments in London, New York, and Hong Kong.
In aviation, Emirates underscored its commitment to long-term careers, Yousuf Bin Lahej, vice president of Emiratisation & Government Partnerships, states that it “doesn’t offer jobs, but careers.” The airline is actively seeking pilots, engineers, and operations staff, and is placing emphasis on adaptability and entrepreneurial thinking.
Dubai Police, meanwhile, announced openings for cadet pilots, data scientists, and AI-driven roles, reflecting the Force’s future-facing recruitment strategy. Brigadier Rashid Nasser Rashid, Director of Human Resources, called Ru’ya “a vital opportunity to match Emiratis’ aspirations with roles that shape the future of policing.”
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), the event’s gold sponsor, reported that 70% of its new hires this year are UAE nationals, with women making up nearly three-quarters of its Emirati workforce. “Our presence here reflects our dedication to nurturing the next generation of leaders,” said Bushra Al Shehhi, ADIB’s Chief HR Officer. The bank also confirmed plans to recruit 400 Emiratis in Al Ain by 2026.
The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) also used the event to launch a centralised platform to connect students with internships, scholarships, and training. “We want young people to be recruited even before graduation,” said Abdulaziz Alfalahi, General Supervisor of Employment Operations, adding that career guidance now starts as early as age 15.
Now in its 24th year, Ru’ya Careers Fair has evolved into a national platform for empowerment. Employers are not only presenting vacancies but also shaping long-term pathways in sectors such as AI, fintech, aviation, and sustainability.
The message across the exhibition halls was clear: Emiratisation is no longer about short-term numbers, but about building meaningful careers and preparing Emiratis to thrive in tomorrow’s economy.
