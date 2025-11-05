Emirati youth push for balance, purpose and fair benefits in shift beyond quotas

Survey shows Emirati youth seek balance, growth and parity in pensions and training
Dubai: For a majority of young Emiratis, the future of work is defined by balance, belonging and purpose. New survey results show that 53% prioritise work-life balance, 81% want employers who support personal growth, and 82% value environments that encourage creativity.
The findings are based on a new white paper published by Al-Futtaim in collaboration with the American University in Dubai, KPMG Middle East, and G42. The research draws on insights gathered from over 500 Emiratis aged 18 to 25, as well as stakeholders from government, industry, and academia. It highlights a new phase in the country’s national talent agenda, one in which Emiratisation success will increasingly rest not on numerical targets but on the strength of the systems that cultivate ambition, skills and purpose.
The study shows clear aspirations and equally clear frustrations. Young people describe career ambitions, global awareness, and an appetite for innovation, yet they also point to continued obstacles. Many say they want to contribute meaningfully to the economy but face barriers linked to experience, access and practical training. Thirty-three per cent believe high competition for entry-level roles stands in their way, while 28% cite lack of experience, and another 23% point to limited access to training. Mentorship also remains uneven, with one in five saying they struggle to access career guidance.
The skills discussion reflects similar tension. While 42% of respondents say they are considering the impact of artificial intelligence on their future, only 33% identify data literacy as a priority skill. The result is a gap between awareness and readiness, one that educators and employers alike will need to address if Emirati talent is to lead in the technology-driven economy the nation is building.
Culture and values continue to play a defining role. Family remains the most influential voice in career decisions for 46% of young Emiratis, ahead of digital platforms and professional mentors. That reinforces the importance of building trust not only with candidates but with the broader support system around them.
A key structural issue emerges around pensions. More than half of respondents place strong emphasis on retirement benefits when choosing an employer, yet 48% believe government pensions are significantly more attractive than private-sector schemes. Without progress toward pension harmonisation, the private sector risks losing talent to public institutions and, increasingly, to global markets, with 36% open to working abroad.
“Our research shows they are digitally native, globally aware, and keenly attuned to global trends like AI and automation,” said Mira Al Futtaim, Chairwoman of Emiratisation at Al-Futtaim and Chief Future Education Officer at Al-Futtaim Education Foundation. “However, they also face significant hurdles, including intense competition for entry-level roles and a perceived lack of practical skills.”
Organisations, the paper notes, will need to evolve from compliance-driven Emiratisation strategies to capability-driven ones. That includes leadership development to ensure line managers act as career builders rather than supervisors, flexible work models that genuinely support wellbeing, and early exposure initiatives that help students link academic learning with real-world experience long before graduation.
Several contributors stressed the need to blend national strategy with corporate innovation, arguing that Emirati representation in the private sector is not only a policy priority but an economic opportunity. That means cultivating stronger pathways in high-growth sectors such as technology, advanced industry, healthcare and financial services, and ensuring local talent is visible in strategic roles, not solely entry-level or administrative functions.
The report’s overarching conclusion is that the UAE’s next phase of talent development must emphasise capability, culture and clarity of purpose. Attracting and retaining Emirati youth will require systems that support progression, reward ambition, and respect personal priorities. Employers who succeed will be those who move beyond incentives and quotas and instead build workplaces that enable the country’s next generation to lead, not just participate.
