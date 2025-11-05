Emirati youth push for balance, purpose and fair benefits in shift beyond quotas

The study shows clear aspirations and equally clear frustrations. Young people describe career ambitions, global awareness, and an appetite for innovation, yet they also point to continued obstacles. Many say they want to contribute meaningfully to the economy but face barriers linked to experience, access and practical training. Thirty-three per cent believe high competition for entry-level roles stands in their way, while 28% cite lack of experience, and another 23% point to limited access to training. Mentorship also remains uneven, with one in five saying they struggle to access career guidance.