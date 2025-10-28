UAE: 107,000 Emirati women employed in the private sector

MoHRE affirmed empowering, supporting Emiratis in private sector remains a top priority
The UAE’s private and non-governmental sectors continue to witness remarkable success stories led by national talent excelling in their professional roles. This achievement reflects the steady increase in the number of Emiratis joining the private sector, which reached 152,000 Emirati men and women employed across 28,000 companies by the end of June this year.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) affirmed that empowering and supporting Emiratis in the private sector remains a top national priority. This focus has contributed to enhancing job stability and satisfaction, supported by the Nafis program, which provides incentives and a stimulating work environment that encourages creativity and innovation.
Companies actively engaging with Emiratisation policies also benefit from a package of exclusive advantages. The ministry emphasized that Emirati youth possess the skills and qualifications to compete confidently in the labor market, effectively integrating into the UAE’s culturally diverse work environment, which fosters knowledge exchange and accelerates excellence.
MoHRE revealed that women account for 98% of Emiratis employed in the education sector, 61% in technology-related roles, and a significant share in healthcare professions. The female workforce grew by 12% this year, up from 10% growth last year, underscoring the consistent rise in women’s participation in the UAE labor market.
As of June 2025, 107,000 Emirati women are employed in the private sector, representing 70% of the total number of Emiratis working in the sector. These figures highlight the increasing contribution of Emirati women to the national economy and their presence across diverse private sector industries. They also reflect the success of government strategies and initiatives aimed at empowering Emirati women professionally and promoting gender balance in the labor market.
According to the ministry, the employment of Emirati women in the private sector has grown by an impressive 530% since the launch of the Nafis program in September 2021. Moreover, 71% of Emirati women working in the private sector are under the age of 35, reflecting the growing participation of young female talent in the national economy.
Exclusive data obtained by Gulf News shows that Emirati women hold a dominant presence in key economic sectors:
98% of Emiratis working in education are women.
90% of Emiratis in healthcare are women.
61% of Emiratis in information technology are women.
Additionally, 97% of Emirati women employed in the private sector hold skilled positions—such as professional, technical, and specialized roles—while 54% of Emiratis in leadership positions within the private sector are women.
These indicators collectively underscore the UAE’s success in advancing women’s empowerment, fostering equality in the workplace, and strengthening the role of Emirati women as key drivers of national economic growth.
