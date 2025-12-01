Where the flag feels like home: How Emiratis carry UAE National Day across generations

For many Emiratis, the “freej” (neighborhood) remains a symbol of community. National Day is painted in childhood colors, family gatherings, festive outfits chosen days in advance, and above all, the energy of community where pride is a friendly competition. Sally Saeed, an Emirati TV presenter, producer and writer, recalls how her neighborhood transformed each year, homes decorated, children practicing traditional dances, and others preparing poems to recite. What she once described as feeling like a carnival was really a collective expression of pride, each family adding their own touch. “Everyone tried to show their love for the UAE in their own way,” she says.