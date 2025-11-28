Gulf News marks UAE National Day with pride

Marking the nation’s progress with tradition, culture and a shared spirit of belonging
Dubai: As the UAE marks its National Day, celebrations have swept across the country — from schools and universities to offices, community spaces and public venues. Gulf News joined the nation today in honouring this historic occasion, reflecting on the UAE’s remarkable journey and the spirit of unity that continues to guide its progress.
At the Gulf News headquarters, staff gathered for a vibrant celebration featuring historical speeches, traditional Emirati dishes, cultural performances and music. The atmosphere was filled with pride, gratitude and a shared appreciation for the values that have shaped the UAE into the thriving nation it is today.
Across the UAE, National Day festivities began early. Schools held special assemblies, flag-raising ceremonies and cultural activities to teach students about the nation’s history. Universities organised exhibitions, heritage shows and panel discussions, while workplaces marked the day with decorations, shared meals and community gatherings.
The unity on display reflects the very foundation of the UAE, formed on 2 December 1971 when the seven emirates came together under a shared vision of progress and prosperity.
The celebration at Gulf News highlighted the publication’s deep connection to the UAE’s growth. The event opened with heartfelt speeches on the nation’s formation, the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the country’s rapid rise as a global hub of innovation and culture.
Staff enjoyed traditional Emirati cuisine, representing the nation’s heritage and hospitality. Cultural dances and musical performances followed, bringing Emirati traditions to life and reminding everyone of the country’s strong cultural roots.
National Day is a powerful reminder of how far the UAE has come — and how unity continues to define its path. As cities grow, industries evolve and communities flourish, the country remains committed to its values of tolerance, harmony and shared ambition.
Gulf News, which has documented the UAE’s story for decades, is proud to mark this day alongside the nation. Through journalism and community engagement, the publication continues to showcase the UAE’s achievements and the people driving its progress.
Today’s celebration at Gulf News was more than a festive gathering — it reflected the collective pride felt nationwide. As traditional music filled the halls and cultural performances animated the occasion, the message was clear: the UAE’s success is a shared journey built on unity, respect and vision.
As the nation looks ahead to the next 50 years, Gulf News remains committed to celebrating its milestones, telling its stories and standing with the community that has shaped the UAE’s identity.
With gratitude, pride and a deep sense of belonging, Gulf News proudly celebrates UAE National Day.
