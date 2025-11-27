Dubai RTA announces service timings during 54th UAE National Day holiday

The announcement comes as residents prepare for the long weekend
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the operating hours for all its services during the 54th National Day holiday, covering Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport and vehicle testing centres.
RTA confirmed that all Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, December 1-2, in celebration of the national holiday. However, its Smart Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Twar and the RTA Head Office will remain operational around the clock, ensuring continued access to essential digital services.
Service Provider Centres will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday, 1st and 2nd December 2025, and will resume regular working hours on Wednesday, 3rd December 2025.
Saturday, 29th November 2025
5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Sunday, 30th November 2025
8:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Monday–Tuesday, 1st and 2nd December 2025
5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Saturday, 29th November 2025
6:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Sunday, 30th November 2025
9:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
Monday–Tuesday, 1st and 2nd December 2025
6:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
To check changes to bus schedules during Eid Al Etihad holiday on Monday and Tuesday, 1st and 2nd December 2025, please refer to S’hail app.
All public parking will be free of charge during Eid Al Etihad holiday on Monday and Tuesday, 1st and 2nd December 2025, except for multi-storey car parks, Al Khail Gate N-365. Paid parking tariffs will resume on Wednesday, 3rd December 2025.
