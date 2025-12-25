Pakistan declares 2026 as Year of Quaid-i-Azam

Civil, military leadership urge unity as Pakistan marks Quaid-i-Azam’s 149th birthday
Pakistan’s civil and military leadership on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to follow the vision and ideals of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as the nation marked the 149th birth anniversary of its founder of the nation on December 25.
In separate messages, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif described the occasion as a reminder of the conviction, perseverance and hard work that led to the creation of Pakistan. They said Quaid-i-Azam stood for democracy, justice and equality, values that remain central to the country’s progress, social cohesion and national confidence.
The prime minister said the day offered an opportunity for collective reflection and renewal of commitment to Jinnah’s guiding principles of democracy, constitutionalism, social justice, religious harmony and the rule of law. He described the Quaid as a visionary statesman whose unwavering resolve and political wisdom altered the course of history and made possible an independent homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.
“The ideals of faith, unity and discipline remain the foundation of our national strength and a guiding light for future generations,” the premier said, reaffirming the government’s resolve to carry forward Jinnah’s legacy in the service of Pakistan’s security, progress and prosperity.
President Zardari also emphasised the enduring relevance of Quaid-i-Azam’s leadership, urging the nation — particularly the youth — to uphold his ideals and contribute to building a peaceful, inclusive and forward-looking Pakistan. He said Jinnah’s principles of democracy, justice and equality must continue to shape the country’s institutions and decision-making.
The president noted that the government would declare 2026 as the “Year of Quaid-i-Azam” to mark his 150th birth anniversary, calling it an opportunity to reflect on his life and struggle and pass on his ideals to future generations with honesty and purpose.
The day was observed with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals, according to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan. Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the Quaid and for peace, prosperity and development of the country. A change of guards ceremony was also held at Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi.
Military leadership
Meanwhile, the country’s military leadership paid rich tribute to Quaid-i-Azam. In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Chief of Defence Forces and Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to Jinnah’s vision of a strong, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Pakistan.
The armed forces reiterated their resolve to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to contribute fully towards national stability, peace and development in line with the ideals of the Father of the Nation. They also extended Christmas greetings to Pakistan’s Christian community, acknowledging its valuable contributions to national progress.
Born on December 25, 1876, to a wealthy merchant family in Karachi, Mohammad Ali Jinnah is the founding father of Pakistan who served as the first governor-general after Pakistan’s independence in 1947.
In Pakistan, he is commonly known as Quaid-e-Azam (the greatest leader). Jinnah has been described as a distinguished politician, accomplished lawyer, gifted orator, fine statesman, defender of freedom and democracy and a dynamic leader who stood up for justice, freedom and equal rights for all.
