True heroes: Pakistan Prime Minister honours shepherds who saved 300 lives in floods

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed Wasiyat Khan, Ansar, and Muhammad Khan to the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, presenting each of them with a Rs2.5 million cheque and hailing them as “true heroes of Pakistan.”

Dubai: Three humble shepherds from Gilgit-Baltistan have been thrust into the national spotlight after their vigilance saved nearly 300 lives from a deadly Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Roshan village, Ghizer district, a disaster that wiped out homes and livestock but spared human lives.

The shepherds had spotted unusual water movement while grazing their animals in the mountains the early hours and quickly alerted the village using mobile phones. Within minutes, families fled to higher ground escaping moments before the surging waters engulfed the village. Though all houses and livestock were destroyed, no lives were lost.

“Because of your timely warning, hundreds of lives were saved. The entire nation is proud of you. This act of courage and responsibility will be written in golden words,” the prime minister told them during the ceremony.

The episode has also reignited debate over the reliability of Pakistan’s disaster-warning infrastructure. Despite millions spent on high-tech Early Warning Systems across Gilgit-Baltistan, no official alert was issued before the Ghizer flood, according to media reports.

Gilgit-Baltistan is home to over 7,000 glaciers, many of which are melting rapidly due to rising global temperatures. Experts warn that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of GLOFs, putting remote mountain villages at severe risk.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

