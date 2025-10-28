The announcement came following a high-level meeting between Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Riyadh on Monday, on the sidelines of the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) — a global summit focused on innovation, sustainability, and growth.

According to statements from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Office, the framework aims to elevate Pakistan–Saudi relations into a new era of strategic economic partnership, anchored in shared Islamic heritage, mutual trus and a common vision for regional prosperity, according to APP.

Under the framework, both governments have agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, and development, while empowering the private sector to play a more pivotal role in driving growth. The plan also envisions joint ventures and increased trade exchange across key areas including energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture, and food security.

Crown Prince Mohammed and Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed their shared vision for a sustainable economic partnership that reflects the aspirations of their leaderships and the people of both nations. They also expressed anticipation for the upcoming session of the Saudi–Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council, which will institutionalize cooperation and ensure implementation of joint projects under the new framework.

The Foreign Office described the initiative as “an extension of both countries’ efforts to strengthen their fraternal relations and reaffirm their shared vision toward building a sustainable partnership across economic, trade, and investment fields.”

The two countries have signed a total of 61 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) over the past year — 34 in 2024 valued at $2.8 billion, following 27 MoUs worth $2.2 billion earlier — underscoring Saudi Arabia’s growing role as one of Pakistan’s largest economic partners.

