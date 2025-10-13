Saudi low-cost airline adds Lahore as fifth Pakistan route in expansion push

flyadeal now operates 18 weekly flights to Pakistan after launching four routes
Dubai: Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal is launching twice-weekly flights between Riyadh and Lahore starting October 27, making it the airline's fifth Pakistani destination in less than three months as it accelerates expansion in South Asia.
The sister airline of full-service carrier Saudia, entered the Pakistan market only in August with services to Karachi, followed rapidly by Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot. Lahore's addition brings flyadeal's total Pakistan frequency to 18 flights per week.
"It's been a fabulous few months for us building flyadeal's successful Pakistan operations with new routes in quick succession," said Steven Greenway, CEO, flyadeal.
"We have accelerated our Pakistan expansion due to aircraft availability and market dynamics where demand played a big role in inducting the new Riyadh to Lahore flights sooner than expected,” he said.
The aggressive rollout reflects strong demand from Pakistan’s large expatriate community in Saudi Arabia, estimated at over 2.7 million workers across various sectors.
Lahore, the capital of Punjab province and Pakistan’s second-largest city with a population exceeding 13 million, represents a key market for flyadeal's value-driven model.
“The Lahore route will cater largely to the Pakistani expatriate community in the Kingdom, a mix of business, leisure and worker traffic, with the airline's continued focus to offer value for money low fares," Greenway said.
All Pakistan services operate using Airbus A320 aircraft configured with 186 economy-class seats, which aims at keeping costs low whilst maintaining capacity.
The timing aligns with flyadeal's broader ambitions under Saudi Vision 2030. The carrier, which launched in 2017, currently operates 42 aircraft to more than 30 destinations across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and South Asia.
By 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network to over 100 destinations with more than 100 aircraft. The airline placed its largest-ever order in May 2024 for 51 aircraft—12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos—with deliveries beginning in 2027.
The carrier will also enter the long-haul market in 2027 with 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft, opening new possibilities for routes to South Asia and beyond.
