We are witnessing a historic decade of India-UAE relations. The journey that started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s groundbreaking visit to the UAE in 2015 -- the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 34 years – has transpired into a one of the greatest examples of strategic and empowering bilateral relations.

Historically, the UAE and India share a connection rooted in centuries of trade, cultural exchange, and mutual respect, but over the past decade, the relations have evolved into a strategic partnership that goes beyond trade, encompassing technology, sustainability, and human capital. Since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), bilateral trade surged past $85 billion, making the UAE, India’s third-largest trading partner. Visionary governance from both sides have eased barriers with trade projections expected to go past the $100-billion milestone by 2030.

We are a Made in India company that has become a global leader in outsourced visa and consular services, supporting governments in enhancing cross-border mobility of people. From that perspective I have observed a significant elevation in the relations between the two countries. Renewable energy, tourism, travel & trade, infrastructure, digital technology, defence and security among others, the canvas of collaboration has seen unprecedented expansion. And, when India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently called it the “era of new milestones for India-UAE ties”, I could not agree more.

My association with the UAE began in 1995 as part of the Kuoni Group, which was the first Indian tour operator to recognise the potential of Emirates Airline and Dubai as a tourism destination since the early 90s. The relationship has developed significantly since, especially with the launch of VFS Global. Our robust operations in key markets such as India and the UAE have been instrumental in establishing VFS Global as a leader in the visa and consular services sector. In India we are a trusted partner to 53 governments and in the UAE, we started operations in 2007, currently working with 44 client governments. VFS Global also has an exclusive partnership with Emirates for visa services with operations across 17 countries catering to more than 180 nationalities. When we moved our management headquarters to Dubai in 2013, we were confident of the unprecedented opportunities beyond our core business of visa outsourcing services and rightly so. Over the years we were able to replicate VFS Global’s unique value proposition to provide customised solutions such as medical test services and attestation services.

A couple of the most exciting facets of the UAE-India partnership are focus on innovation and on technology – which incidentally have been key growth drivers for VFS Global. Our innovative solutions such as Visa at Your Doorstep (VAYD) has transformed customer experience in the UAE. Initially popular among corporate and large traveller groups, the service is gaining wider acceptance from families and individual travellers.

The UAE's Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 aims to position the nation as a global leader in AI. VFS Global is aligning with this strategy through investments in digital and AI technologies. The company's global digital and AI headquarters have been established in the UAE, with investments in infrastructure, human resources, and advanced solutions. Through the VFS Global AI Empowerment Program (VGAEP), the organization seeks to utilize AI for societal and educational development. UAE employees are being provided with training and development opportunities to stay updated with the latest technologies and best practices in AI.

Our Emiratisation strategy, focusing on Recruitment, Development, and Retention, aligns with the UAE's vision. Empowerment through diversity and inclusion is crucial for us and therefore a key milestone in this direction was appointing our first Head of Empowerment and Inclusion. We collaborate with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council to create opportunities for Emirati professionals. VFS Global is also an active signatory and participant of the UAE Gender Balance Council which aims to reduce gender disparities, boost the UAE's position in global gender equality indices, ensure gender parity in leadership roles, and make the UAE a global model for gender balance laws.

As a member of the Unstereotype Alliance, where organisations share experiences to combat unconscious biases we engage to create a world without stereotypes across gender, race, class, age, ability, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, language, or education, empowering diverse individuals. In addition, we are also aligned to the priorities of the region in line with United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Our vision is to also develop a skilled global workforce for the travel and hospitality industry and generate employment opportunities for the youth. In 2023, our collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International was a stepping stone to strengthen the ecosystem for nurturing skilled workers in the travel industry. VFS Global Academy provides industry-aligned training courses in Travel and Hospitality, benefiting hundreds of youths. Currently established in Mumbai, Lucknow, Ektanagar, Deoghar, Jaipur, and Varanasi in India, we plan to start a skilling centre in Al Ain to train UAE nationals.

The UAE-India partnership presents opportunities for businesses. With India's fast-growing economy and the UAE serving as a gateway to the Middle East and Africa, companies can access extensive markets. Platforms such as India Global Forum (IGF) facilitate the exploration of new growth opportunities between the two countries through dialogue and discussion. The 4th edition of IGF Middle East and Africa will be held in Dubai next week and I look forward to the insightful discussions there.

The future of UAE-India relations is promising, with both nations committed to sustainability, digital transformation, and global leadership, set to reshape global trade. We, at VFS Global, witness the inspiring UAE-India partnership daily, reflecting connectivity, trust, and ambition.

Together, we can create a collaboration model that inspires the world.

