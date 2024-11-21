Travel retail

Spanning 221 sqm, the Emirates World Store at Shangri-La The Fort combines a taste of in-flight experience, showcasing the airline's innovations in travel.

Emirates World Store in BGC Manila, the airline's first retail outlet in Southeast Asia.

Visitors can explore Emirates A380’s onboard lounge display, and provides access to smart self-service technologies to browse flight options. For enthusiasts, the store also offers exclusive Emirates-branded merchandise, including its coveted NBA collection.

Speaking at the launch, Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, emphasised the brand's commitment to reimagining the retail experience.

The new store serves as a "one-stop shop where customers can explore Emirates’ best-in-class products and services, and provides visitors a glimpse of our onboard hospitality and excellence, ensuring the bar is set high when it comes to retail experiences both in the Philippines and across our global network," Kazim said.

Getting closer to customers

The retail store forms part of the airline's strategy "to get closer to our customers as they plan their travel and create an elevated experience that is consistent with our brand,” he added.

The opening of the newly-unveiled 221 sqm Emirates retail destination at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, was graced by Philippines First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Mohamed Obaid Al Qataam Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines; along with other distinguished guests, trade and media partners.

The store's inauguration featured distinguished guests, including Philippine First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and UAE Ambassador Mohamed Obaid Al Qataam Al Zaabi.

Emirates plans to roll out more stores globally, supported by a $27 million investment, signaling its confidence in the retail market.

Strengthening Philippine ties

Operating in the Philippines since 1990, Emirates serves the country with 28 weekly flights, connecting passengers to 140 destinations. Recent collaborations, such as an interline agreement with Philippine Airlines, have enhanced connectivity to domestic and international routes, expanding travel possibilities for Filipinos.

This launch underscores Emirates’ vision of merging luxury with convenience, transforming the way travelers experience their journey from start to finish.

