Dubai: India’s Virat Kohli’s form has been the talking point and stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah warned that the star batter should be never written off.

“He is one of the greats of the game,” said Bumrah. “He’s the utmost professional that we have in our team. He’s got a lot of success.”

Kohli will pad up under increasing scrutiny after managing only two Test centuries in the last five years and averaging just 15 against New Zealand. Despite signs that one of the world’s greatest batsmen may be past his best at 36, he has a stellar record in Australia, averaging 54.08.

“Okay, one or two series here and there can go up and down, but the confidence that he has at this moment, I have no doubts.

“He’s looking to contribute. And the way I’ve seen him at training… the signs are ominous.”

India head into the first of five Tests against Australia on Friday in Perth on the back of their first home series loss in 12 years.

Starting from zero

But speedster Bumrah, who will captain the side after Rohit Sharma stayed home following the birth of his second child, said they were only looking forward.

“The beauty about cricket is even if you win, you start from zero, and even if you lose you start from zero,” he told reporters. “So that’s how I look at the game.

“Obviously, yes, we were disappointed and we were down that we had a tough series (against New Zealand).

Virat Kohli enjoys a very healthy average in Australia and will be hoping to get back into the groove in the first Test. Image Credit: AFP

“But we are not carrying any baggages. We come with a fresh mindset, different opposition and you learn from the changes that have happened in our team.”

Bumrah said India had settled on who would partner him in the attack, but he would wait until the toss to reveal all.

Bumrah follows his instincts

The world No 3 Test bowler said he was determined to do the job his way.

“I love responsibility. I wanted to do the tough job since I was a child,” he said.

“I’ve never followed a copybook plan... I’ve never followed a model and I go with my instincts and that’s how I’ve always played my cricket.

“I have a lot of faith in my instincts and gut,” he added.