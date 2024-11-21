Gill’s fitness in doubt

The 25-year-old Punjab batter, Gill, has become crucial for India in Tests, anchoring the critical No. 3 spot once held by legend Rahul Dravid and the dependable Cheteshwar Pujara. His technically sound approach has made him a dependable choice, but his fitness remains uncertain. The team management is expected to wait until the last moment, hoping for a full recovery in time for the first Test.

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah addresses a press conference ahead of the first Test against Australia in Perth. Image Credit: AFP

With Rohit Sharma absent, KL Rahul is poised to step in as the opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. If Gill doesn’t pass the fitness test, left-hander Devdutt Padikkal is seen as the front-runner to fill the gap, having recently joined the senior squad. Star batter Virat Kohli is set to take up his usual position at No 4, a slot he has owned since the retirement of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Middle order decisions

Rishabh Pant, who has been pivotal in India’s past Test series victories, will move into a more prominent role at No 5. His experience and aggressive batting could be key to steadying the middle order. Youngster Dhruv Jurel, whose solid performance in India A’s recent matches has caught the selectors’ attention, is expected to get the nod over Sarfaraz Khan for a crucial middle-order position. These choices highlight a strategic shift as India places trust in youth to take on Australia’s potent bowling.

Indian coach Gautam Gambhir talks to veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session. Image Credit: AFP

The all-rounder conundrum

With the middle order in place, attention shifts to the two all-rounder slots. Fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy appears set to make his Test debut, bringing a promising combination of batting stability and seam bowling. His inclusion is a tactical move, as the team aims to balance the demands on the frontline pace attack.

“He is one of the young guys who’s got the all-round ability. He’ll be the one who can hold that one end up first. He hits the bat a little bit harder than you think. So in these conditions, where there might be a little bit of seam movement up front, especially in the first couple of days, he’ll be very accurate. A wicket-to-wicket style of bowler. It’s a great opportunity for him to secure that all-rounder spot,” bowling coach Morne Morkel told the media on Wednesday.

“Any team in the world always wants an all-rounder to take the load off your fast bowlers, just to give them an extra bit of breathing time. So how we use him, how Jasprit is going to use him, possibly alongside a spinner, to give himself and the other quicks time to catch their breath is going to be important. He’s a player to keep your eye on in this series.”

Spin options: A tough choice

The second all-rounder spot is likely to go to a spinner, but the decision is not straightforward. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar are all vying for the single slot, each offering unique strengths. Both Ashwin and Jadeja have had considerable success against Australia’s star batter, Steve Smith, each dismissing him eight times in the past. Though Ashwin and Jadeja have vast experience, Sundar’s recent form makes him the compelling choice as his off-spin could have an edge over Australia’s trio of left-handers.

“I don’t like getting out to off-spin in Australia. But he’s also a very good bowler, and he came in with some decent plans,” Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald. “There were a couple of occasions where he got on top of me. I got on top of him at Sydney when I was a bit more proactive. So that’s key for me — just be proactive against him and not let him settle and bowl the way he wants to.”

Australia's Steve Smith is ready to take a more positive approach against Indian spinners. Image Credit: AFP

Bumrah, who has been India’s pace spearhead for years, will lead the attack alongside Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep. Krishna’s performance during the practice game showcased his ability to trouble top-order batters, while Akash Deep’s consistent stump-to-stump line has made him a reliable pick. Bumrah’s dual role as captain and strike bowler will be demanding, but he has proven his ability to lead from the front, notably during India’s Test at Birmingham in 2022.

Gambhir under pressure

Newly appointed coach Gautam Gambhir will be under scrutiny as he leads the team into this critical series. With some recent setbacks since taking charge, Gambhir knows that a series win would significantly boost his standing. However, a loss in the opening Test could lead to more questions about his leadership and tactical decisions.

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Thursday urged new opener Nathan McSweeney not to try and emulate swashbuckling David Warner, while admitting his team had unfinished business with India.

The uncapped McSweeney will make his Test bow at Perth Stadium on Friday, parachuted in at the top of the order alongside Usman Khawaja after Warner’s retirement this year.

Probable Indian team: 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

2. KL Rahul

3. Shubman Gill/Devdutt Padikkal

4. Virat Kohli

5. Rishabh Pant

6. Dhruv Jurel

7. Nitish Kumar Reddy

8. Washington Sundar

9. Jasprit Bumrah (captain)

10. Prasidh Krishna

11. Akash Deep.

Playing his own game

He has big shoes to fill, and goes into the game having only opened once before at first-class level, in a warm-up Australia A match this month.

Cummins said he must be himself when he fronts a world-class Indian attack spearheaded by Bumrah on what is expected to be a fiery pitch.

“Davey is very hard to replace in many ways, but I think the most important thing for someone like Nath coming in is to play his own game,” he said.

“He doesn’t need to strike at 80 like Davey did if that’s not his game.”

Australia's Travis Head and debutant Nathan McSweeney prepare to bat at the nets on the eve of the first Test. Image Credit: AFP

Other than McSweeney, Australia has a settled side which is on a mission to win their first Test series against India in almost a decade.

Only Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith remain from the squad that last won in Australia back in 2014-15.

Unfinished business

Since then they have slumped to four straight Border-Gavaskar series losses, including two at home.

“It’s kind of one of the last things to tick off for a lot of us,” Cummins told reporters of beating their big rival.

“Almost every challenge that we’ve had thrown with us over the last few years we’ve stepped up and done well.

“To do that for another year, another home summer, would kind of cement this.”