Dubai: Twenty20 has evolved over the last decade and a half. Batters and bowlers continue to innovate, striving to outplay each other and gain a winning edge. While bowlers have developed variations to withstand pressure, batters’ innovative shots and power-hitting have made it even harder for bowlers — who have traditionally been on the back foot in white-ball cricket, especially in the shortest format.

Bowlers rely on slower deliveries, cutters, slow bouncers, carom balls, and yorkers to keep batters guessing, aiming to slow the run flow and take wickets. Unpredictability has become the key weapon for bowlers.

So, what’s next for bowlers seeking to regain the upper hand?

“Either wrist spinners or mystery bowlers are absolutely crucial; you’ve got to have one of them in your playing XI. I think there will also be a greater emphasis on bowlers with slightly different actions that are more difficult to pick up,” said veteran coach Andy Flower, who leads the Gulf Giants in the DP World ILT20 League, speaking to Gulf News.

“So you might see a shift away from the classical and clean actions and into either more slingy actions like Malinga’s or awkward actions where the batsman only gets a last-minute look at the ball before it’s released.”

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy celebrates one of his 12 dismissals with wicketkeeper Sanju Samson during the South Africa Twenty20 series. Image Credit: AFP

Mystery spin: A weapon for the modern game

India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy took 12 wickets against South Africa in the recent T20 series, including a five-wicket haul in the third match — though it was in a losing cause. The 33-year-old architect set a record, surpassing fellow Tamil Nadu off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as the top wicket-taker in a bilateral series.

“The last two matches have been challenging because of the small boundaries. Even though a few sixes were hit, one mis-shot could get us a wicket,” Chakravarthy said after India clinched the series 3-1. “More than confidence, I’d say I’m focusing more on clarity. That’s helping me more right now. Sometimes I feel confidence can lead me into a wrong direction and make me believe that I can do something impossible, so I feel focusing on clarity is better. All I want is to have a longer run with the Indian Cricket Team and hopefully I can do it well,” he expressed.

Jasprit Bumrah has been causing trouble to batters across the world with his unique bowling action. Image Credit: AFP

Afghanistan’s mystery spinner Ghazanfar has claimed 18 wickets in his last 10 matches in white-ball cricket, including a six-wicket haul against Bangladesh in Sharjah — the venue’s 300th international match.

Indian ace Jasprit Bumrah has consistently troubled batters across all formats with his unconventional bowling action, which catches them off-guard.

Power-hitting and innovation: Key for batters

To counter these bowling challenges, former Zimbabwe captain Flower suggests that batters need to focus on strong power-hitting skills.

“Power is important in batting. They need to grow up with the freedom to play big shots, which is important in their development along with their physicality. Obviously, innovation is critical, which will give access to different areas of the ground,” the 56-year-old former England coach added.

Former England coach Andy Flower is confident that UAE will make rapid progress in international cricket due to the impact of the DP World ILT20. Image Credit: Supplied

A platform for UAE’s rising talent

The head coach of the Gulf Giants, who won the inaugural DP World ILT20 League, believes the UAE has immense potential and hopes to see more than the stipulated two local players in the playing XI of the franchise league.

“The DP World ILT20 is brilliant for cricket in the UAE, and some of the guys get excellent exposure playing with the best in the world during the tournament. I expect the upcoming DP World ILT20 Season 3 to maintain the same high standard, providing great exposure for UAE players,” he said.

“Watching the players compete in a highly competitive tournament is a great experience and a motivator for me as well. A tournament like this is crucial for the growth of cricket in the UAE.”

Flower also compared the UAE’s potential with the USA’s rapid progress in international cricket. The Associate Nation surprised many at the recent T20 World Cup, co-hosted in the West Indies and USA, by upsetting Pakistan and giving eventual champions India a scare in the league phase.