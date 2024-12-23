Dubai: When India and Pakistan meet on the cricket field, it’s more than just a game — it’s a spectacle that stops nations, unites fans, and reignites one of the toughest rivalries in sports. For decades, the UAE has been the backdrop for this dramatic saga, and now, with the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on the horizon, the stage is set for another chapter in this storied clash.

The UAE, a neutral ground steeped in cricketing history, first hosted India-Pakistan clashes in the 1980s. From Javed Miandad’s last-ball six to Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary ‘Desert Storm,’ these encounters have left fans with unforgettable memories. Now, as Dubai prepares to host the Champions Trophy in 2025, the rivalry is set to return to the very soil where it flourished. Media reports suggest that the much-anticipated clash will happen on February 23.

India-Pakistan contests on the cricket field are incredibly special for fans worldwide. Steeped in tradition and rich history, these matchups have become even more significant in recent years, as the two teams now only face off in International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

UAE: The heart of India-Pakistan clashes

The UAE holds a special place in this historic rivalry, where it first blossomed in the 1980s and has since grown to iconic proportions. With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announcing Dubai as their chosen venue for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of these epic clashes to UAE shores in February-March next year.

“Pakistan has chosen Dubai as the neutral venue for the Champions Trophy and it has been conveyed to the ICC officially, meaning India will play its matches there,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman on Thursday.

Sharjah: Birthplace of epic contests

The Cricketers Benefit Fund Series (CBFS), established in 1981 by Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, laid the foundation for frequent India-Pakistan encounters at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The UAE hosted its first international match in Sharjah in 1984, featuring India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, with India emerging victorious.

Since then, Sharjah has hosted a record-breaking 300 international matches, the highest for any venue globally. Iconic moments include Miandad’s celebration after hitting the six, Aaqib Javed’s destructive bowling spell, and Tendulkar’s legendary innings.

Modern venues continue the legacy

Dubai International Stadium recently celebrated hosting 100 international matches, including the Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup finals and IPL final. Meanwhile, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi completes the trio of world-class UAE venues.

India and Pakistan last clashed in Dubai during the 2022 Asia Cup, where India won a group-stage match, but Pakistan triumphed in the Super Four stage. However, in the 50-over format, India hold a 2-0 lead over Pakistan from the 2018 Asia Cup.

Fans in UAE will be eagerly awaiting for the match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Champions Trophy: A neutral ground solution

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy faced challenges when India declined to travel to Pakistan, citing government restrictions. Following weeks of deliberations, the ICC announced that all India matches would be held at a neutral venue, with Dubai confirmed as the host.

In return, Pakistan will play at neutral venues for events hosted by India until 2027, marking a compromise after a prolonged standoff.