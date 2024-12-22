Month-long stand-off

As part of the same agreement, Pakistan will play at a neutral venue in any event hosted by India until 2027, a compromise reached after a month-long stand-off between the two arch-rivals.

“Pakistan has chosen Dubai as the neutral venue for the Champions Trophy and it has been conveyed to the ICC officially, meaning India will play its matches there,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman.

The Champions Trophy will also feature Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh with the event running from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

Full schedule

The ICC is likely to announce a final tournament schedule later next week.